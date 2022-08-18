Hollywood fitness secrets: How Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lopez and more celebrities stay in shape

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lopez and Mark Wahlberg are well known for their chiseled bodies that have many wondering how do they do it?

Fox News Digital spoke to celebrity fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson about how his celebrity clients like Wahlberg, Kim Kardashian and Rebel Wilson stay in shape.

“People will be like, ‘Well, I want to look like Mark Wahlberg,'” Peterson told Fox News Digital. “Well, do what Mark Wahlberg does. Do what Mark does. Do it for six months. And let’s see where you end up and if that’s a compromise you’re willing to make.

“People in that 1% or half percent do things that the other 99 or 99.5% don’t, and they do it regularly.”

Here’s how some of the fittest celebrities do it:

Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a sneak peek into her intense workout routine in a video shared to Instagram in January.

“#OnMyWay to a better me,” the pop singer captioned the video at the time.

Lopez showed off her toned abs and muscular arms as she took fans through a workout. The ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer used dumbbells for traditional exercises and was seen doing sit-ups using her body weight.

Jennifer really cares about staying in shape. She previously revealed that she is cutting out caffeine and alcohol and prioritizing a full night’s sleep.

“I love how working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout,” the pop star told InStyle.

“That way I’m ready to hit hard again the next day. I make sure to drink plenty of water, fuel my body with healthy foods, and make it a priority to get eight hours of sleep a night. I also love relaxing with my kids after a workout and sharing a healthy snack with them. I always take fruits and vegetables with me to give me something to snack on between meals.

Lopez also works with personal trainer David Kirsch, who described the “Marry Me” actress’ workouts as “very intense” and “fast-paced.”

“We mix cardio, plyometrics, full body, core and lower body into his workouts. They’re very, very intense, and she takes it very seriously, which is exciting for someone like me. You say, ‘We’re gonna do this,’ and she’s like, ‘Awesome!’” Kirsch said. “She is very focused and full of energy.”

Heidi Klum also understands the importance of healthy eating. The “America’s Got Talent” judge recently visited a health clinic, where she learned something new about digestion.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel revealed that she doesn’t drink liquids 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after a meal to help her body digest.

“I really learned to eat better again, and I learned so many amazing things that I had never known,” Klum recently told Fox News Digital.

“I learned all about gut health for two weeks,” she added. “We did all these good things. It was amazing. I feel amazing. I have so much more energy, it’s amazing. It was very interesting to me because I always thought I was doing the right thing, but it turns out I kind of wasn’t. But, I guess, whatever works for everyone.

In 2016, Klum opened up about how difficult it was for her to follow a workout schedule with her four children. The model instead spent time doing outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and jumping on the trampoline.

“It’s the best way to stay fit and healthy,” Klum told Shape magazine at the time. “Doing things that don’t look like work.”

Not all celebrities find fitness to be smooth sailing. Peterson works with Rebel Wilson, who has had “a lot of ups and downs,” he told Fox News Digital.

Peterson, who is the head of athletics for F45 and recently created a resistance hybrid workout called The 9’s, described Wilson as someone who is “down and sticks with it.”

Wilson has lost over 80 pounds throughout her weight loss journey, which was sparked by her desire to be a mom one day. The actress was candid about the time a doctor told her her fertility journey would be easier if she was healthier.

“It wasn’t a goal to reach a certain weight,” the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star told People magazine. “It was just being the healthiest version of myself.”

Being the healthiest version of yourself requires balance, Peterson explained in his interview with Fox News Digital.

Mark Wahlberg is someone who has found the balance that Peterson talks about. The 51-year-old actor is a member of the “3 a.m. club,” which means he gets up at 2 a.m. so he can be at the gym at 3 a.m. to work out, according to Peterson.

“[Wahlberg] definitely not jumping,” Peterson said. “There are times when you see him having a few glasses of wine. And for me, it’s balance.

“You know, I joke about having a cup of peanut butter or Reese’s tequila. I think that’s where you really mastered the balance of your life.”

Wahlberg has also found a balance between training, business and family.

“He gets up early. He works out,” Peterson told Fox News Digital. “He has his stuff. He is a devoted father. He is spiritual. He’s a husband. He is present at home.”

“If he’s able to find his family time, his work time, and then do some F45 training, then he’s struck a balance that you should strive for.”

Wahlberg isn’t the only celeb who takes time out in the morning to complete her fitness routine. Kim Kardashian gets up early to exercise.

Kardashian is at the gym at 6 a.m., according to Peterson.

“Kim was, not only was she a 6 a.m. girl, but she was ahead in every workout,” Peterson told Fox News Digital. “So it’s that old military thing, isn’t it? If you’re not five minutes early, you’re five minutes late. She was a 10 minute early girl all the time. And more important than the work done was that she was consistent with that.”

However, Kardashian’s body isn’t entirely the product of hard work. The reality TV star also uses other methods to keep her stomach tight. Kardashian shared that she had laser treatment earlier this month. The treatment uses micro-needling to “deliver pulses of radio frequency energy into the deeper layers of the skin”.

The process is said to create a “thermal response” in the body that can lead to fat loss.

“I did laser Morpheous to tighten my tummy,” Kardashian shared with her followers while sharing the treatment on her Instagram Story. “I think it’s my favorite laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

Another celebrity who is still working is Chris Pratt. The ‘Terminal List’ star recently posted a video of himself working out on Instagram. He lost 60 pounds in six months as he prepared for his role as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

The actor has worked with nutritionist Phil Goglia and personal trainer Duffy Gaver.

During his journey, the actor shared a selfie on Instagram showing off his new physique. He trained three to four hours a day and followed a strict, alcohol-free diet.

“Six months without beer. #GOTG Kinda dumb for posting this but my brother made me,” he captioned the post.

Jennifer Aniston also gave fans a glimpse of her fitness routine via social media. The ‘Friends’ star shared a glimpse of her workout routine in a video posted to Instagram in February.

The actress spent training doing Pilates moves and occasionally incorporating weights into her home gym. In addition to bodybuilding, Aniston loves yoga. The ‘Just Go With It’ star incorporates yoga into her morning routine.

She shared a video of her yoga practice on Instagram in December.

