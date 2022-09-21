Hollywood Heist the truth of the robberies in Hollywood

Crime movies in museums, galleries and banks are very common among film productions, how many do you know? However, celebrity home burglary stories are under-reported, they might even seem boring. The real ring Bling: Hollywood Heist (name in Spanish) will tell what happened in 2008-2009, again Netflix tries to document what happened.

A movie called The Shining Ring was previously released, starring Emma Watson, Israel Broussard, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang and Leslie Mann. Later another tape for television came out in which Austin Butler, Yin Chang, Jennifer Grey, Sydney Sweeney and Tom Irwin participated.

Both projects show a group of teenagers obsessed with various celebrities to the point of breaking into their homes and stealing belongings. This time, Netflix will tell the true version of events.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist on Netflix

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist brings to the present the events that occurred between 2008 and 2009, when a group of teenagers broke into the homes of Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Meghan Fox and Lindsay Lohan to steal their clothing and jewelry. It was an impressive event since they were the biggest celebrities of the time. Something curious is that adolescents never did it for financial gain, but to show it off.

The group consisted of Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Diana Tamayo, Courtney Ames, Ray Lopez Jr., and Johnny. Some time later they were all arrested and had to confess, some spent a period in jail and others on probation, albeit paying fines for the damage caused.

The documentary will show at least one of those affected on the screens, let us remember that something that characterizes this material is the testimonies. You will be able to discover the details of the story from September 21 through Netflix, you can’t miss it! @worldwide.