Hollywood is back on the Tiber: from Jolie to Hayek, from Portman to Keaton, the divas choose Rome

His last appearance was on Saturday night at the Mneskin concert, in the VIP gallery with his daughter Shiloh. But a regular guest in the capital Angelina Jolie, who is shooting her directorial film Without blood in Cinecitt and in the streets of the historic center, produced by Fremantle, based on Alessandro Baricco’s bestseller Without Blood, published in Italy twenty years ago by Rizzoli, today in bookstores for Feltrinelli. An unforgettable fairy tale – she explained – set in the aftermath of a generic conflict, which explores the universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing. The protagonist is Salma Hayek, busy in recent days with her colleague in shopping between via del Corso and Campo ‘de Fiori where they stopped to talk with the owners of the market stalls.