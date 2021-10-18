“Hollywood is devoid of humanity, children are better”

At the end of the morning Johnny Depp, guest of Alice in the city, arrives at the Auditorum three hours late, revolutionizing the programming of the 16th Rome Festival. There were too many fans gathered in front of his hotel, the Eden, and the security prevented him from leaving in time: this is the official reason for the sensational slip. However it went, finally on the red carpet as superstar of the animated web series Puffins to which he lent his voice (first job after the expulsion from Hollywood, the Italian producers Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi offered it to him), the 58-year-old actor with hat, bandana and an infinity of pendants and rings, he entertains for a long time especially with children, he lends himself to selfies, he sends kisses. Then in the evening, on the other side of the city, he is the star (more than an hour late) of the masterclass hosted at the Auditorium Conciliazione stormed by admirers: gatherings, via della Conciliazione closed to traffic, order service worthy of a head of state, behind the barriers hundreds of people with banners: “We believe in you”, “We will not be silent in the face of injustice”, “We adore you”. Inside the hall, a stadium atmosphere: every word of Johnny is punctuated by irrepressible screams: “I love you”, “you are the best”, “we are all with you”.

THE METOO

Defenestrated by blockbuster sagas like Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them due to the long and complex violence lawsuit that pitted him against ex-wife Amber Heard, in Europe Depp is still a star, an idol, a family character who continues to feed the dreams of the public in the face of the relentless American cancel culture. “One sentence is enough and every opportunity vanishes: it has happened to me but it could happen to anyone else, no one is safe, things are now out of control,” said the star a few days ago at the San Sebastian Festival. And here in Rome, despite having stated that he did not want to talk about private matters, he indirectly reiterated the concept: “Hollywood is now only a vacation spot for me, a place devoid of humanity”, he said, “cinema has given me the opportunity to face many challenges to create characters that are almost always welcomed with great joy by the public. But now I’m no longer interested in working for that machine that is only good at spitting formulas and lacking knowledge and skills. From now on I want to shoot only special, interesting films, even if they were directed by a 15-year-old or shot with a mobile phone … ».

JOKES

He seems to have just got out of bed, his voice is muddled, sometimes it jams. But once he is greeted by applause and choruses, Johnny gets excited and starts joking with the audience and with the talented translator Bruna Cammarano, causing more ovations. In the Puffins web series, an innovative and all-Italian product with educational content (250 episodes of 5 minutes each), born from an offshoot of the cartoon Arctic – A glacial adventure and distributed on the platforms of 90 countries, the actor makes the protagonist Johnny Puff speak. , a puffin interacting with its peers and a singing walrus. And precisely for this commitment, Depp has invented an idiom halfway between animal grunts and childish vocalizations. «To elaborate this language», Johnny explains to the audience, «I read the books of the experts and did research, coming to articulate those sounds that make babies happy». He still feels a bit like a child: «The character of Jack Sparrow, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, was born after three years in which, growing up my children, I only watched cartoons. And now he will live forever thanks to you ». Roar.

THE CARREER

In his career, interrupted by the justicialist drift of the #MeToo movement, Depp has embodied characters rooted in the collective imagination such as Edward Scissorhands, Willy Wonka, but the most incisive is Sparrow who, at the behest of Hollywood, will no longer do, “but just to to interpret it again today I would propose it at children’s parties », said the actor some time ago. Yet if you ask him what his biggest hit is, Johnny won’t answer cinema. “My biggest success is the children,” he says. And to a young girl who asks him for advice for all aspiring actors, he replies straight away: «Eliminate fear and continue to cultivate your dreams». He, despite everything, tries to do it again.