Hollywood lands in Modena for the film about Enzo Ferrari

NEW YORK, With a multi-starred cast of Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, the director of “Aviator” Michael Mann is preparing for the first take of “Ferrari”.

Shooting of the film dedicated to the Enzo Ferrari car myth should begin in Italy in May. Driver, who recently played Maurizio Gucci in “House of Gucci” alongside Lady Gaga, will play the part of the ‘magician of Maranellò, while Cruz, this year nominated for an Oscar for Pedro’s’ Mades Paralelas’ Almodovar, will be the wife Laura, while the Woodley of “Big Little Lies” has joined the cast to play the lover Lina Lardi. Driver took over from Hugh Jackman who was originally cast for the part of Ferrari.

“Being able to have these extraordinary artists with me and bring these iconic characters back to life in the area of ​​Modena and Emilia Romagna where they lived is a dream that finally comes true,” said Mann, who has been hatching the vision of this film for years. . Based on a screenplay by Troy Kennedy Martin (“The Italian Job”) and Mann adapted from Brock Yates’ book “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine”, “Ferrari” comes after “Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge”, James Mangold’s film with Matt Damon and Christian Bale (Remo Girone in the role of Ferrari) who in 2019 told, half a century later, the legendary challenge of Ford against Ferrari on the 24-hour circuit.

This time we return to 1957 and the dramatic summer in which – we read in the synopsis of the film – all the forces in Enzo Ferrari’s life – as incendiary and unpredictable as the racing cars he built – entered on a collision course.

The car company that Enzo had built from scratch ten years earlier with his wife was about to go bankrupt.

The stormy marriage between the two had already suffered the year before from the death of his son Dino while Piero, Ferrari’s other son born of a love story during the war and at that point twelve years old, wanted to know his place in the world. : «Enzo decided to bet everything on a race, the Mille Miglia». Tragic and legendary race: Scuderia Ferrari cars won first, second and third place, but the race was marred by a devastating accident, when the front wheel of another Ferrari with the Spaniard Alfonso de Portago at the wheel and the navigator Edmund Nelson exploded and the car crashed into a telephone pole, mowing down the crowd along the way.

Portago and Nelson died instantly, but ten spectators, including five children, were also killed and twenty other people were injured.

The Guidizzolo accident marked the end of the Mille Miglia, but also ended the union between Enzo and Laura who had discovered the ancient secrets of her husband. For Mann, Ferrari is a great passion, every time he comes to Italy he never fails to make a move to Maranello. A few years ago, on the occasion of his stay in Venice to act as president of the jury of the film festival, he took an entirely Modenese interlude. He went to Maranello to discover the latest addition to the Cavallino Rampante up close, the F12berlinetta. As Ferrari recalled with an official note, accompanied by his wife the director of important films, including Colla- teral and Miami Vice, he visited the production areas focusing in particular on Tailor Made and car assembly, where he was fascinated from the craftsmanship of the processes that cover the interiors of the cars.

So far the announcements remains to be seen if this will be the right time for Hollywood in Modena for Ferrari. As you will remember in recent years, Mann had already tried to make a film about the life of Ferrari. The first to be contacted for the role of Ferrari was Robert De Niro, but nothing came of it. In 21016 he touched Christian Bale-ex Batman-who also came to Modena for inspections, and also in this case the project was shelved.

This time it seems that the take is really around the corner, we just have to wait.