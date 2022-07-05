Hollywood lets go of Ukraine

“Many children died in the Ukraine, but now there has been another horrible tragedy in Texas. We also cannot ignore it. They are real lives and real deaths.”commented the also American writer who donated to the families of Uvalde who suffered in said massacre.

“The daily war crime and murder of Ukrainians by the Russian military is no longer news, because it is just happening. Heavy weapons are needed, as well as isolating Russia in all the different scenarios to show them that the world is against this senseless aggression.”also commented the professional boxing fighter Wladimir Klitschko, who in addition to joining the kyiv defense brigade in February, along with his ex-girlfriend Panettiere help Hoplon International to make a difference in this time of uncertainty.

“This war is far from over, and my foundation will continue to provide aid to those defending Ukraine for as long as it takes”added the same Panettiere in dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter.

image.png Hollywood distances itself from the conflict while Joe Biden, the rest of the European nations and the UN, do not generate solutions.

Who also did not let go of the matter was Sean Penn and his Core group, who have teams in Poland and Romania that provide money to assist the citizens of Ukraine, also giving them shelters, hygiene kits and protection.

Ben Stiller also traveled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky face to face, giving him his support and generating controversy on news portals, thus the issue remains high on the agenda.

Despite these few, the reality is that the media stopped talking about the conflict in their agendas. The monotony of the war bored the mass media and for this reason an issue that is far from over was abandoned.

Now the shootings in Texas, Chicago and Philadelphia have taken center stage in the same, which leaves the Ukrainian public and focuses on the local.

Ukraine continues to suffer, and despite the restrictions on Russian territory, Putin continues to advance and attack a nation that is completely abandoned and hurt in the world. Biden does not move, neither do the great nations and the UN less so.

