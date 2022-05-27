Hollywood mourns Ray Liotta: tributes from Lorraine Bracco, Robert De Niro, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Lopez…

They all share good memories of filming with the star of the Goodfellas.

Ray Liotta just died, at only 67 years old. A shock for all fans of Freedmen around the world, as Martin Scorsese’s film has marked moviegoers since its release in 1990. All of Hollywood today mourns the actor, and many tributes are paid to him on social networks. Especially from actors and filmmakers who have worked with him.

Robert De Niro, who co-starred with him in The Goodfellasthus wrote to variety that he had been “Extremely saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He was far too young to leave us. May he rest in peace.” Lorraine Bracco, who played his wife in the film, also reacted immediately: “I’m so sad to hear this terrible news about my Ray. No matter where I am in the world, people come up to me and tell me their favorite movie is Freedmen. They then ask me each time what is my best memory of filming. My answer is always the same… Ray Liotta.”

Alessandro Nivola gave him the line in one of his last films, The Many Saints of Newarkthe prequel to Soprano. He also remembers a great comedian: “Rest in peace, Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have co-starred with this legend in one of his last roles. The scenes we shared were always at the top of my acting career. actor. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious and generous to actors. He left too soon.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who gave him the counterpart in Dominick And Eugenein 1988 tweeted: “His work as an actor showed his human complexity. He was a gentle man. I’m so sad to hear that.”

Jennifer Lopez, finally, shared a long message to honor the memory of her partner in Shades of Bluea series that aired between 2016 and 2018. “The first thing that comes to mind is that he was nice to my kids. Ray was synonymous with ‘strong guy’, yet he was adorable on the inside. I think that’s what made him so good actor.” Also having sweet thoughts for her family, in particular for her daughter Karsen, she adds that she immediately felt that the current would pass well between them: “We shared intense moments in three years! When I heard that he had obtained the role, I was delighted, and the first time that we crossed paths on the set to shoot a scene together, he There was electricity in the air and mutual respect. We both knew it would be good. We enjoyed touring together, I feel lucky to have worked with him and to have learned, thanks to him Like all artists, he was complicated, heartfelt, honest and moving.”