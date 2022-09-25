Hollywood movie classics that will bring tears to your eyes

Despite the crisis it has gone through, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms of streaming most chosen around the world, because refugee in your catalog old films certainly marked a preceding in the film industry.

If you are one of those who like revive old times Y review those tapes certainly arrowed to more than one with its plot and actors, we leave you three of the many you can get in the varied catalog of the giant of streaming.

Dreams on the Run (1994)

The story starring Tim Robbins moved millions of people in the early 1990s. Throughout 2 hours and 22 minutes the actor gives life to a man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and lover. a crime of which pleaded not guilty.

Inside the jail he meets Ellis Boyd, a man who after 20 years locked up does not even think of the remotest possibility of being released; but that does not become an impediment for both of them to dream and hate their present.

The Perfect Killer (1993)

Almost 30 years have passed since Jean Reno and Natalie Portman took over the big screen with a wonderful and unique story.

At first everything revolves around Mathilda, a girl born in a totally toxic family sine his father being a full-time drug dealer.

However, one day a corrupt DEA agent kills everyone. So being completely alone I know takes refuge in his neighbor, a hit man who promised to teach her how to shoot to avenge the death of her brother -the only person she loved- and in exchange she will teach her to read.

Scarface (1983)

Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer have been one of the most remembered pairs of cinema thanks to ‘Scarface’, their chemistry and complicity is not often seen on the screen, but nothing prevents us from seeing it over and over again through Netflix.

Tony Montana is a Cuban migrant who arrives in Miami with the intention of leaving his life of crime behind, but it just doesn’t happen; well With the support of Manny Rivera, he becomes a trafficker.