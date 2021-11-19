News

Hollywood Music in Media Awards Honor Billie Eilish | Hans Zimmer | Nicholas Britell

Hollywood Music in Media Awards Honor Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Rufus Wainwright and More (On Friday 19 November 2021)

Honors were given out in Blackberries than 30 categories at Wednesday’s 12th annual Hollywood Music in Average Awards, with singer-songwriters like Billie Eilish, HER, Adam Levine and Rufus Wainwright being celebrated in the live webcast as well as composers including Hans Zimmer, Rachel Portman, Alberto Iglesias and Nicholas Britell. The HMMAs reward songwriters, composers and The article comes from City Roma News.
New dates for ‘West Side Story’ and ‘The King’s Man’

The creative team of the film, combining the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, … Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; the music supervisor …

The King’s Man – Origins and West Side Story release dates change

The creative team of the film, combining the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, … Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and the music

Mendrisio a bit like Hollywood for the filming of “Stars” Ticinonline

Music Director Jung Jae-il Wins Gong for ‘Squid Game’ in US

Music director Jung Jae-il was honored at this year’s Hollywood Music in Media Awards on Wednesday for his work on Netflix’s hit Korean series “Squid Game.” He became the first Korean to win an award …

Hollywood Music in Media Awards Honor Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Rufus Wainwright and More

Honors were given out in more than 30 categories at Wednesday’s 12th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, with singer-songwriters like Billie Eilish, HER, Adam Levine and Rufus …







