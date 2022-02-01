Hollywood Portfolio 2022: 25 protagonists of international cinema photographed by Vogue

“I was just starting high school, and my drama teacher drove me. It was a radio show called Tin Man. I got the part, and the production paid me £ 200. I felt like the richest person in the world ”

What advice would you give to yourself younger?

“Your grandparents are the coolest people you will ever meet. Spend as much time with them as possible. “

Cashmere jacket and turtleneck, Loro Piana. Greg Williams

Javier Bardem

Speaking of the Ricardos, Dune, the perfect garment

Who are your icons in Hollywood history?

“First, my mother. She didn’t work in Hollywood, but she was in the film industry. Then Al Pacino, who is an extraordinary man. Every time I see him, I still tremble like a teenager “

As a child, who was your movie idol?

“ET. I will never forget the day I saw the film three times in a row. I also remember when I met the director, Steven Spielberg. What an incredible person! And what an artist! “.

Duchess silk dress, Gucci. Earrings and ring in white gold and diamonds, David Morris. Greg Williams

Claire Foy

The visionary world of Louis Wain

“I would say to myself: ‘Be kinder to yourself, talk to yourself as you would a friend.”

What advice would she give to herself younger?

“See a therapist as soon as possible”. And I would add: “Be kinder to yourself, she talks to yourself as you would a friend.” In fact, I realize that I have behaved in an unspeakable way towards myself ”.

Who is your icon in Hollywood history?

“Grace Kelly. Everything about her was just fabulous ”.