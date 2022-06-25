Hollywood reacted harshly to the “terror” of the ruling against abortion

Singers, actresses and businesswomen from the world of entertainment reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that revokes the protection of the right to abortion and voices such as Ariana DeBose, Eva Longoria or Taylor Swift, “terrified” by the decision, rose up against this judicial decision.

The Hollywood industry, always aligned with the progressive policies of the US, did not remain silent in the hours following the decision of the Supreme Court to abolish the constitutional protection of the right to abortion that has been in force for 50 years.

“I am absolutely terrified that we have come here after so many decades of fighting for women to decide on their bodies, today’s decision has taken that away from us,” Taylor Swift wrote to her millions of followers on Twitter.

The most listened to singer in the US, who broke her political neutrality during Trump’s term, accompanied her protest with a letter from Michelle Obama in which the former first lady claimed to be “devastated” by the “loss of a fundamental right in the country”.

For her part, Eva Longoria relied on a critical comment by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) to denounce on her Instagram profile that the ruling is a “definitive attack on women’s freedom.”

It was not the only Latin reference in Hollywood who raised his voice.

The actress Patricia Arquette recalled that the previous day the same Supreme Court judges protected the right to carry weapons on the street, even in states that put limitations in their legislation. “This Supreme Court is a mess,” she asserted.

Viola Davis, Oscar winner for “Fences” in 2016, invited to “use the voice, more than ever”, after acknowledging that she felt “gutted” by the decision.

Comedian Amy Schumer was more succinct, calling women “out to the streets,” though Halle Berry went a little further, demanding that “this war on women stop.”