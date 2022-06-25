Hollywood reacts to abortion ruling

Singers, actresses and businesswomen from the world of entertainment reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that revokes the protection of the right to abortion and voices such as Ariana DeBose, Eva Longoria or Taylor Swift rose up against this judicial decision.

The Hollywood industry, always aligned with the progressive policies of the United States, did not remain silent in the hours following the decision of the Supreme Court to abolish with a stroke of the pen the constitutional protection of the right to abortion that has been in force for 50 years.

“I am absolutely terrified that we have come here after so many decades of fighting for women to decide about their bodies, today’s decision has taken that away from us.” Taylor Swift, on Twitter.

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

The most listened to singer in the United States who broke her political neutrality during Trump’s term, accompanied her protest with a letter from Michelle Obama in which the former first lady claimed to be “desolate” by the “loss of a fundamental right in the country” .

For her part, Eva Longoria relied on a critical comment by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) to denounce on her Instagram profile that the ruling is a “definitive attack on women’s freedom.”

It was not the only Latin reference in Hollywood who raised his voice.

América Ferrera distributed information on her social networks about abortion access options for women living in states where the right has been suspended, while Ariana DeBose was more emphatic in stating that the United States ‘is in the fight of its life’ .

“No one is going to tell me what I can and can’t do with my body. No one is going to tell me who I love or who I’m marrying.”

Yeah, ain’t NOBODY telling me what I can & can’t do with my body. Ain’t nobody telling me who I get to love or marry for that matter. America… you’re in for the fight of your life. See y’all Sunday at @BCEFA #BroadwayBars Queens. We bout to set it on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yvB8gNTeei — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 24, 2022

Ariana DeBose also ruled on the possibility that the Supreme review other rights such as homosexual marriage.

Outrage was also expressed by several of the most prominent voices in the #MeToo movement, including Alyssa Milano, who said the decision will have “deadly consequences” and “will disproportionately harm women of color who already suffer from discrimination and high maternal mortality rates.” .

Actress Patricia Arquette, for her part, recalled that the previous day the same Supreme Court judges upheld the right to carry weapons on the street, even in states that place limitations on their legislation.

“This Supreme Court is a mess.”

Viola Davis, Oscar winner for ‘Fences’ in 2016, invited to “use the voice, more than ever”, after acknowledging that she felt “gutted” by the decision.

The humorist Amy Schumer was more concise, calling women ‘to the streets’, although Halle Berry went a little further by demanding that ‘this war against women stop’ and asked that the wave of indignation not be reduced to a handful of social media posts.

I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 24, 2022

“We can’t just post about it, we have to do something about it.” Halle Berry.

EFE

Photos from Twitter @OmarArnold_777