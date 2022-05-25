Hollywood reacts to Uvalde, Texas shooting

Matthew McConaughey, Taylor Swift, Viola Davis and more called on the US government to solve the problem of violence after the latest shooting in Texas

Just a week after the shooting in Buffalo, New York in which 10 people died, an 18-year-old teenager opened fire at a school in Texas, murdering 19 students and 2 teachers. Faced with the bleak panorama, several artists, including Matthew McConaughey, They expressed their dissatisfaction with gun control through social networks and demanded that the authorities do something about it.

A Pandemic that can be controlled

The shooting occurred in Uvalde, Texas, the birthplace of the star of True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club, so it seems that the event touched him personally. It is worth noting that the actor has expressed your interest in participating in local politics, and while he said he was considering running for governor of Texas, he also said that “Politics is a broken business. I want to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful. Maybe being a teacher.

Now through your account Instagram, The actor sent a harsh message to the government and society, since he assures that the necessary steps are not being taken to counter violence in the United States:

“This is an epidemic that we can control, whichever side they are on we have to position ourselves. We all know we can do better. We have to do better. Actions have to be taken so that no parent has to experience what families in Uvalde and others before them have been through.” Matthew McConaughey

More artists respond

In addition to McConaughey’s message, artists like Taylor Swift, Ana Navarro, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore and Quinta Brunson They also spoke publicly against gun violence in the United States and the lack of action the Senate has taken to address the problem.

And also the channel. CBS He decided suspend the broadcast of the season finale of FBI, as the characters had to work to prevent a school shooting.

“Full of anger, sadness and very broken by the deaths of Uvalde. For Buffalo, for Laguna Woods and so many others. Because of the way we as a nation have become accustomed to unexplained pain.” Taylor Swift

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

