Hollywood Rewind | Ocean’s Eleven – A witty and entertaining heist movie directed by a charming George Clooney

The English philosopher and statesman Francis Bacon had long ago said something insightful, accurate, and universal about the experience of reading books: “Some books are to be savored, others to be swallowed, and a few to be chewed and digested; that is, some books should be read only in parts; others to be read, but not with curiosity; and a few must be read in full, and with diligence and attention.” This can be true of any art form, and sounds more like movies than anything else.

Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 heist drama Ocean’s Eleven falls into the second category; George Clooney and Brad Pitt Feature it is to be swallowed, and one does so with pleasure. The very definition of a popcorn entertainer, Ocean’s Eleven is a stylish multistarrer that leaves plenty of room for its main stars to shine and others to have fun. The writing is witty and to the point, the film gracefully gallops into a nearly two-hour runtime.

On parole, Danny Ocean manages to pull off an elaborate crime: a casino heist. He begins recruiting, starting with close associate and partner in crime Rusty (Brad Pitt). Danny only has a couple of rules that he wants his cronies to abide by: don’t hurt anyone and don’t steal from the undeserving, very Robin Hood-esque of him. The calm with which Danny drives sets the tone for the entire narrative: it’s leisurely, but never boring. Like Danny himself, he comes off as a laid back guy with something interesting always up his sleeve.

With such a bevy of actors in the cast, you’d think egos would run high on the film’s sets; actors trying to steal more screen time and plays. However, lead star Clooney had previously told GQ that they all hit it off and seemed to enjoy the experience of working with so many artists on one project: “The funny thing about that gang is that there was literally no ego involved. And there’s something funny that you see, and you can see it in the way the scenes play out. There weren’t any actors in those scenes trying to steal scenes. Everyone is actively trying to give it to the other guy. There was this generosity of spirit, and throwing things away in such a way that it’s so easy and fun.” And it is this dynamic that one witnesses while watching the film, especially the kind of camaraderie that Clooney, Pitt, and Matt Damon shared with one another.

Perhaps what can rival the movie’s fun quotient are its equally entertaining behind-the-scenes stories. One in particular that never seems to get old is how Clooney convinced Julia Roberts to be a part of the project. Julia, at the time of the making of Ocean’s Eleven, was apparently being paid a handsome sum of $20 million per film. So imagine her surprise when her colleague George feels a $20 bill to break the ice. Yes, the now fast friends did not know each other at all before the shooting of the film. They knew each other, of course, but that was it.

“I remember Julia, I didn’t know her. She had never met her, and she was making $20 million a movie. And we just talked Brad [Pitt] to do it, and Matt to do it, and we wanted Julia to do it. So I put a $20 bill in the script and sent it to him, and I said, ‘I heard you’re at $20 a movie now,’” Clooney said in the same interview. This is the vibe of the film throughout its two-hour run: funny, smart, and charming.

Ocean’s Eleven was well received by critics and audiences alike, and ended up grossing $450 million from its comparatively modest $85 million budget.