Hollywood silent on Afghan women. And the Italian voices make the revolt speak

Theirs is a struggle without hope but “life without freedom – wrote the Lebanese poet Khalil Gibran – is like a body without the spirit”. The girls of Kabul, of Kandahar, of Herat, the women of Afghanistan are left alone, locked in a bunker, isolated in a world of centuries ago and that time, what will come, will soon bury in silence. “They will not put the muzzle on us, they will not lock us in the house, we are no longer the women of twenty years ago” shouted the girls of Kabul marching without a burqa on their faces towards the capital: to disperse them the Taliban had to beat them “but many of us – said Fawzia Wahdat, journalist, activist and daughter of Afghanistan for the last twenty years – are ready to get involved, even to pay with our lives ». It is no longer the time to suffer, he explains, “we seek international solidarity”, the global sisterhood which, however, does not exist. There are no mass mobilizations for them, much less in the streets, much less on the part of Hollywood, the Mecca of cinema usually so sensitive on other issues to put their face on it, no symbolic gestures to deliver to the virality of the web, no blatant protests chained in front of the Campidoglio, some convenient solidarity tweets, some generic appeal thrown on social media, some facade contributions but nothing more. But if Hollywood stars desert the struggle for women’s rights and to save three and a half million Afghans, their Italian voices fearlessly enter the trenches, they fight for the women left alone to fight an unequal battle, they give voice to who does not have it. Here then are the voices of Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson, Uma Thurman and Jodie Foster, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rachel Weisz, Juliette Binoche and Cameron Diaz, Liv Tyler and Meg Ryan, Nicole Kidman and Jessica Biel , by Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway, by Sharon Stone, Dakota Johnson and Kate Winslet. They responded to the appeal of the Afghan director Sahraa Karimi “please help us to inform the media of what is happening in Afghanistan, be our voice”.

]It was they, the Italian voice actresses, an excellence recognized in the world, to mobilize, to speak for those who cannot make this suggestive, dramatic, tender, supportive video that you find in the link. The voices are them, the text of Sahraa Karimi. “We responded immediately, even if from an organizational point of view it was not easy since many of us were on vacation and others were unable to make their contribution – explains Sara De Santis, actress and dialogist, who promoted the initiative in collaboration with Anad, the National Association of Voice Actors – We gathered as quickly as possible, each as we could, but we were the first to move, even as a country not just as a category. But if they are not all with the voice, they are all with the heart ». The cast is large and prestigious: Emanuela Baroni, Laura Boccanera, Claudia Catani, Chiara Colizzi, Domitilla D’Amico, Valentina Favazza, Francesca Fiorentini, Chiara Gioncardi, Francesca Guadagno, Ilaria Stagni, Giuppy Izzo, Alassandra Korompay, Giorgia Lepore, Francesca Manicone, Stella Musy, Claudia Razzi, Laura Romano and Guendalina Ward. There are also three male voices to support: Flavio Aquilone, Alessio Cigliano and Alessandro Quarta. «We sent the video to Sahraa Karimi, she thanked us, she was very happy. There is now a bond with her ». Not just voice. “The Dubbing Association was also the first to take a concrete action, a first welcome together with the community of Sant’Egidio – adds Sara De Santis – They didn’t just give their voices, but also their hearts and hands”. A lesson. If after more than two weeks from the fall of Kabul, Hollywood is silent and remains armored in the salons, patience. The rebellion of Afghan women speaks Italian. And it has the voice of freedom.