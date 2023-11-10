Hollywood Soul Expression, or Les Actors Will Not Resist Sufferings

Los Angeles (AFP)- A sense of salvation: the dominance of esprit in Hollywood, the dismantling of the sector in favor of actors, and starting a course for the reintroduction of tournage and the resumption of the 2024 series L’être.

A mois et demi après celluis des cinéristes, le syndicate des actores SAG-AFTRA à trouve un accorded mercédie avec les studios pour une nouvelle convention collectiv de trois ans.

On the contrary, prepare a note for the revaluation of minimum salary and minimum intelligence, repeating other formalities adopted in the profession. Mess les actores puvent immediatement reprendre les tournages et la promotion de leurs films.

De quoi relanser une industrie paralysis pendent six mois ou total par le double movement social des scenaristes et des actores. A historical crisis that has nothing to do with Hollywood after 1960.

Accord Interventive is just a tempter that introduces the terminator of Nombrex blockbusters to Ox Studios and goes up for sale. Some series are available as other bouquets in the summer.

According to Variety magazine, four months ago Interpromo pendant of “Deadpool 3”, a set of “Deadpool 3”, a set of super-heroes as well as Degenre des Adventures, was presented before Thanksgiving (late November) .

Late series of works such as “Stranger Things”, Partagent également leur solacement. “NOUS AVONS REUSSI!!!”, posted by Noah Schnapp on Feuilleton’s Facebook page on Instagram.

If there are few films, do not produce “Mission Impossible” by Tom Cruise, renew a sorter at the end of the year, observe “Il y aura une saison cinematographique estival l’anne prochain”, Jonathan Handel, who droit Are experts in. divertissement

Avant les fights de fin d’anne, sélé-si auriet été “en grand peril”, rappel-t-il, without any agreement.

Settle in with a photo of the awards in Hollywood: Three Oscar traditions on Mars Before the nomination ceremonies come with the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, visit these great events in January Restlessness

– “Historical Contract” –

During the morning, invitations to the premiere in the presence of vedettes été messengers aux voters pour de nombreux prix, avec entre autres un gala reuniting Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore à Los Angeles pour film Netflix “May December”.

Boycott Red Tapis Pendant des Mois, Les Stars will not promote “Wonka”, and films with Timothée Chalamet, and “Aquaman et le Royaume Perdu”, and films with Jason Momoa.

“Nous pauvons variment nous réjour de ce contrait,” declared SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher on CNN’s Judy.

“It is a great soulfulness and a great privilege to have our aions tenue bon (…) and our aions obtenu un contrat historique et fondéter”, stressed the former vedette of the series “Une nonnu d’enfer”.

The 160,000 actors, dancers, cascaders and other professionals du Petit and Grand Écran were provided with a salary advance, guaranteeing an agreement for a system of a prime Lorsquan film or a series du séance on a streaming platform.

The first Australian said that DeStudio “demander la permission pour tout”, lorsquilles utiliseront l’intelligence artificial pour inserer numeriquement des actors celebres dans des films, et-elles résumés.

If you want to pump more than $6 billion into the US economy, you can pay a huge sum to the Democrats by teaming up with US President Louis-Mime. “La negotiation collective, ça marche,” Joe Biden said in a release.

In Los Angeles, Plupart’s entrance to the studio finally houses the cool Judy Matin, après six mois des expressions quotidiens. On Warner Bros.’s site, a touching actor gave another chance to celebrate the win.

Comedian Dan DW McCann told AFP, “Je me sans soulge. (…) Maintenant no pouvons relacher la tension”. “J’espère que le contrat sera à la hauteur de nosperances. Et que puisse mettre tout ca derriere nous et se rémetre au travail.”

© 2023 AFP