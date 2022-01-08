Hollywood star claims the fight against the worst evil of all time

Actor Keanu Reeves’ truly Oscar-worthy grand gesture in favor of caring for an evil that gives no escape and severely marks the life of those who are affected by it and that of their loved ones.

The well-known celebrity is in fact famous for his kind and humble attitudes, also followed by the many suffering he has experienced since he was a child.

Reeves, Canadian actor born in Beirut and famous for having interpreted, among many films, the protagonist of the famous science fiction film Matrix, in these days returns to cinemas with the latest chapter of the successful saga. However, the actor is also known for his very particular lifemarked by numerous misfortunes that have tried it on numerous occasions, such as the numerous deaths that have touched him from a very young age.

The many pains experienced by the actor since he was a child

Among these, there was the disappearance of best friend River Phoenix, little daughter and even his wife Jennifer. In the face of all these pains, however, Keanu has never abandoned himself but on the contrary has always sought a life of exit to better fight these wounds that tore him from the inside.

Several times the actor, who left his native land as a child, Lebanon, he has shown not only that he has a heart of gold but also that he attaches great importance to the lives of othersengaging in projects that can help others. In fact, over time he has also become known for his moderate lifestyle, despite his great success in the cinema. But also for his kindness or the ability to reach out to those who need it.

Now, the last chapter Matrix Resurrections still sees him as the main character, Neo. A success foretold for a long-awaited film, in particular by the most avid fans of the genre, which, however, will not mainly swell the actor’s pockets, from an economic point of view, but will certainly have a beneficial effect on many people who are struggling against an evil yet. today not cured.

The gesture of great altruism with the release of his latest film

Keanu Reeves has in fact donated about 70 percent of the proceeds that will come from the film to cancer research. Specifically, to the fight against leukemia. The same disease, that is, of her, which took her sister from her after a long fight that characterized ten years of her youth. Specifically, the rumors reported by the newspapers speak of a figure that would exceed 31 million dollars.

The actor, in fact, to play the character of Neo again, would have received as compensation 10 million dollars in advance and another 35 as a bonus based on boxoffice sales. His choice to donate a majority of these stellar revenues to research institutes committed to fighting leukemia it is a gesture that is therefore born from the depthsand it certainly isn’t about the actor’s personal interests.

In fact, as a young man he spent most of his life assisting his younger sister Kim, over ten years, taking care of her emotionally and economically, that is to say both paying for the treatment for her recovery but later also establishing a foundation in the car of two pediatric hospitals. , thus deciding to invest his money and energy to help other people struggling with this devastating disease.

The renewed commitment even during the pandemic

During the pandemic, Reeves has once again renewed its commitment to the sector auctioning a streaming appointment in favor of an association that assists young cancer patients, Camp Rainbow Gold. Several times during his career he has spent himself in similar gestures. Many people have met him in the most unthinkable places, even in Italy, struggling with absolutely ordinary situations.

Some time ago he had made the rounds of the network a video that filmed him while on the subway he got up from his seat to seat an elderly person, or when, in 2019, the plane on which he was traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles suddenly landed for a traveler’s health problems, and he spontaneously offered to rent a bus to take everyone present to their destination. A good example for a world, like that of the show, where the logic of the “stars” and their attitudes towards others are unfortunately often quite different.