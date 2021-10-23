Hollywood star of Apulian origins, here are the names from Stallone to Homer’s voice actor

From the Sicilian origins of Frank Sinatra to those of Abruzzo, Turin and Salerno Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Joe Pesci, add the names of many Hollywood stars who have origins … Apulian! Here are some of the most popular names in the modern US film landscape:

Sylvester Stallone – his family is originally from Bari:

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone was born in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City on July 6, 1946, the eldest son of Francesco “Frank” Stallone Sr., a hairdresser and beautician, and Jacqueline “Jackie” Stallone (born Labofish; 1921-2020), astrologer, dancer and promoter of women’s wrestling. His Italian father was born in Gioia del Colle, Italy, and moved to the United States in the 1930s, while his American mother is of French (from Brittany) and Ashkenazi Jewish descent. His younger brother is the actor and musician Frank Stallone:

Complications suffered by Stallone’s mother during labor forced her midwives to use two pairs of forceps during delivery; improper use of these forceps accidentally severed a nerve and caused paralysis in parts of Stallone’s face. As a result, his lower left face is paralyzed (including parts of his lip, tongue, and chin), an incident that has given him his distinctive snarling appearance and confused speech. As a child, he was bullied as a result, so he took on bodybuilding and acting. He was baptized a Catholic. His father moved the family to Washington, DC in the early 1950s to open a beauty school. In 1954, her mother opened a women’s gym called Barbella’s. Stallone attended Notre Dame Academy and Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, as well as Charlotte Hall Military Academy, before attending Miami Dade College. He spent two years, from September 1965 to June 1967, at the American College of Switzerland and returned to the United States to study acting at the University of Miami, from 1967 to 1969. Until 1969, he appeared on stage with the Mike Stallone’s name; in 1970, he began using the stage name Sylvester E. Stallone. The rest is history.

Steve Carell? There is also something from Bari in him:

Carell was born at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts, the youngest of four siblings, and grew up in nearby Acton, Massachusetts. His father, Edwin A. Carell (1925-2021), was an electrical engineer, and his mother, Harriet Theresa (née Koch; 1925-2016), was a psychiatric nurse. His maternal uncle, Stanley Koch, worked with scientist Allen B. DuMont to create the cathode ray tubes. His father was of Italian and German descent and his mother was of Polish descent. His father’s surname was originally Caroselli, but it was changed to Carell in the 1950s. And here comes the beauty:

During an interview, Carell stated that “It seems my great grandfather was a butler of Bari, and that he lived in Naples. One day, at the end of the 19th century, he took a ship with his wife and left for the New Jersey. Once they arrived, they started a family and began making women’s gloves. Only after that my grandfather chose to Americanize our surname“.

John Turturro … from Giovinazzo! Here because:

John Turturro was born on February 28, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Katherine Florence (Incerella) and Nicholas Turturro. Her mother was born in the United States to Italian parents with roots in Sicily and was an amateur jazz singer who had worked in a shipyard during World War II. His father had emigrated at the age of six from Giovinazzo, in Italy, in the United States, and later worked as a carpenter and construction worker before joining the United States Navy. Turturro grew up as a Roman Catholic and moved with his family to the Rosedale section of Queens, New York when he was 6 years old. He holds a BA in Theater Arts from the State University of New York in New Paltz and completed his MFA from the Yale School of Drama.

Burt Young another American actor … of Apulian origins:

The son of Italian-Americans of Apulian origins, Josephine and Michael, Young was born in Queens, New York, with the name of Gerald Tommaso De Louise (often abbreviated to Jerry De Louise). He studied acting at the Actors Studio and had the famous Lee Strasberg as a teacher.

Dan Castellaneta, also of Apulian origins:

The well-known American voice actor of Homer Simpson was born on October 29, 1957 at Roseland Community Hospital on the south side of Chicago and grew up in River Forest and Oak Park, Illinois. He is of Italian descent, born to Elsie Castellaneta (born Lagorio; 1926–2008) and Louis Castellaneta (1915–2014). Dan’s parent’s father was from Bari. Louis Castellaneta was an amateur actor who worked for a printing house.

Ralph Macchio … also he of:

He was born into an Italian-American family: his paternal ancestors may have originated in Toritto in the province of Bari, and his maternal ancestors were originally from Giovinazzo, also in the province of Bari. Ralph Macchio began his activity in the seventies as an actor in television series including The Bradford Family. In 1983 he made his debut in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Boys of 56th Street, starring Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise. This film allowed him in 1984 to be chosen for the first Karate Kid becoming one of the most famous young actors of the eighties.

