Hollywood stars celebrate independent cinema

he Barker Hanger in the city of Santa Monica, California received hundreds of Hollywood stars who paraded down the traditional blue carpet of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, a ceremony that year after year recognizes the independent film and television community.

In its 37th edition, the Award ceremony featured a gala full of stylistic bets, highlighting celebrities such as Kristen Stewart, who wore a bridal-inspired ensemble signed by Chanel, or Lily James, an actress who opted for a pink bustier with shiny details and puffed sleeves matching pants wide blacks.

As for the masculine looks, Andrew Garfield made a statement of style between the challenging and the risky with a striking purple jacket, a color similar to that of his shirt but in a pastel tone that he combined with brown pants with a bell, demonstrating why he is one of the best dressed actors on the current scene.

Maggie Gyllenhaal became the winner of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards with her feature debut ‘The Lost Daughter’, which won the most important awards of the ceremony including: Best Feature Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Faced with women’s month, the actress and director dedicated one of her awards to “women in cinema” and recognized that her film “is made in an unusual language, the language of the mind of women” .

