Hollywood stars go crazy for camping (5 stars). Here is the most requested camper

The Texas firm’s impressive client list doesn’t just include this famous actor. But also a former president of the United States

In 1987 Ron created Star Trax Celebrity Coaches, one of the leading manufacturers of custom coaches. In July 1999, after selling Star Trax Celebrity Coaches, the Anderson family took a year off to travel the world. Upon their return to the United States, they created Anderson Mobile Estates to develop the concept of the double-decker trailer. Motorhomes that are the envy of the most luxurious villas on the planet.

The vip camper

Not long after, the Anderson family obtained design patents and built a prototype, which eventually became The Studio Mobile Estate. And it was later sold to one of the best-known actors on the Hollywood scene, Will Smith. The series of films that made Will Smith a great actor is endless. From “Independence Day” to the saga of “Men in black”, passing through “Ali” and intimate films such as “The pursuit of happiness”. And to think that it all started with “Willy, the prince of Bel Air” …

The Texas firm’s impressive client list doesn’t just include Will Smith. But also Vin Diesel, Brad Pitt, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jim Carrey, Denzel Washington, Harrison Ford, Adam Sandler, Ice Cube, Charlie Sheen, Sylvester Stallone. And, again, Whitney Houston, Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Penny Marshall, Micky Rourke, Shakira, New Kids on the Block, Clint Black, Oscar De La Hoy. And former president Bill Clinton. Just to name a few.

The Heat

On the other hand, The Heat (as the camper is called) is something princely and heavenly. Let’s talk about a two-story motorhome. With 22 wheels! This is the starting point. But let’s focus on the first, famous, customer. Will Smith. The actor then further customized the medium. Which today would be worth over two million euros.

The actor allowed himself “only” a kitchen, a dining room, a small office and a living room / wardrobe. There we also find a make-up station. This is probably because the actor, never wanting to lose the air of home, took The Heat with him to the places where he shot his successful films.

About cinema. Will Smith’s The Heat also owns one. With about 30 seats. Finally, in order not to miss anything, Smith has also set up a bathroom that oozes luxury from all pores. Complete with a shower with a sauna.

Ah, we forgot … You can also rent it. At over 7,500 euros per week …