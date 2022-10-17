Hollywood stars paid tribute to Julia Roberts at the annual grand gala organized by the Film Academy

Julia Roberts was one of the honorees at the gala that took place last night at the Museum of Cinema created by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles – Credits: @VALERIE MACON

Last night, in Los Angeles, the second annual gala of the Cinema Museum was held, created by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the association that thus added another party, in addition to the delivery of the Oscars, to the calendar of Hollywood events. Without the nerves of the competition or the obligation to appear on camera in a live broadcast that reaches the whole world, yesterday’s event managed to convene an impressive number of personalities from the audiovisual industry who did not want to miss the opportunity to be part of a night full of glamour, smiles and yes, seeing up close Julia Robertsone of the honorees of the gala.

Julia Roberts arriving at the event where she was recognized by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – Credits: @VALERIE MACON

The party, a grand dinner to raise funds for the museum and its educational initiatives, mixed industry veterans with young stars and some of the most famous both in front of and behind the cameras who dressed in their best clothes to add to the recognition they received. Roberts, Tilda Swinton, director Steve McQueen and producer Miky Lee. Among the guests who walked the crowded red carpet were, in addition to the honorees, George Clooney with his wife Amal, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Wilde, Adrien Brody, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Spike Lee, Ron Howard, Judd Apatow and Lena Durnham, among many others who also used the occasion to promote their upcoming projects.

Tilda Swinton on the red carpet of the Film Academy gala – Credits: @ROBYN BECK

“It’s hard for me to fall. It’s a huge honor and it almost feels excessive,” Swinton told The Associated Press last night. The Hollywood Reporter upon arriving at the gala in which she was recognized with an award dedicated to avant-garde artists who with their “work have contributed to the advancement of cinematographic art”. The person in charge of presenting the statuette to the British actress was the director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she worked in Sigh.

Amal and George Clooney at the party where their friend Julia Roberts was one of the honorees – Credits: @Chris Pizzello

Among the most outstanding guests were Clooney who attended accompanied by his wife Amal, to support his great friend Roberts, he was the one who gave him the award, with which he stars in the recently released romantic comedy passage to paradise. Beyond the presence of the winners and their famous friends, the event also served as an excuse to gather many other celebrities in the same place. Among them were singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner and Lily Collins. In addition to Oscar winners and members of the academy like Laura Dern and Brody.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner – Credits: @JON KOPALOFF

Lily Collins – Credits: @VALERIE MACON

Jessica Chastain – Credits: @VALERIE MACON

Adrien Brody – Credits: @VALERIE MACON

Laura Dern – Credits: @VALERIE MACON

Eiza Gonzalez – Credits: @VALERIE MACON

Glenn Close – Credits: @VALERIE MACON