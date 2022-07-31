Hollywood stars who fell in love and married one of their fans

Romantic love stories don’t only exist in movies, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben demonstrated Affleck, who after about 20 Years since their thunder they met again and in just under a year they decided to get married. Although their torrid romance shocked millions causing many to believe in love again, they are not the only Hollywood stars who have sparked sighs with their relationship.

For years hundreds of fans have dreamed of meeting their favorite artists to have the opportunity to hug them, exchange some words of admiration, compliments, get a photo or an autograph and many more. they have succeeded. However, some went further fulfill their most remote desire, conquer them and unite their lives in marriage, although sometimes the end was not as expected.

The story of Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Titone cannot be told without the stellar participation of Rob Schneider. It was the 90’s when the American interpreter -who at that time was taking her first steps in the industry- got a role in Gigolo by accident, where he quickly sympathized with the protagonist. It was thanks to her conversations that the soccer fan of Club Tigres found out about the admiration that his partner felt for her dear friend, he even knew some dialogues from the movies he had made up to that moment.

Here is a recount of the Hollywood stars who fell in love with their fans and did not remain just an unattainable dream.

Read: Deaths: The cinema is silent

Rob Schneider decided to do something about it and just a few months later he invited her to audition for Cool Dad, where she finally met her crush. The chemistry arose instantly, as Adam Sandler fell in love with Jackie’s personality and beauty. They married in 2003 and currently have two children: Saddie and Sunny.

Anne Hathaway, protagonist of The Princess Diaries (2001) changed fiction for reality when in 2008 she met Adam Shulman, a film producer who had previously declared her fan. After approximately four years of dating, the lovers were married at a private residence located in Big Sur, California.

Back then, Valentino Garavani came out of retirement specifically to craft the ideal wedding dress. for the New York interpreter, who not only ported with elegance, she also set the trend with a spectacular veil that accompanied a thick ribbon as an accessory.

The ceremony was a complete success and is considered the beginning of their solid marriage. Although this 2022 it will be 10 years since that special day, everything seems to indicate that their relationship is going from strength to strength and they continue to build beautiful memories with their sons Jonathan (6 years old) and Jack (3 years old).

Many fans of the comics created by Stan Lee and Jacky Kirby were amazed by the first film adaptation of The Fantastic Four starring Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd, they even longed for the romance between the invisible woman and the elastic man would transcend the big screen, but it didn’t happen So.

However, Jessica Alba did find love during the filming of the film, because between sets and forums she met Cash Garner Warren, a renowned American producer who was working as a production assistant at the time. Like many people, he had a crush on the beautiful actress and did not miss her chance, he soon asked her out. After four years of dating, they said yes and built a beautiful family with their three children: Honor, Haven and Hayes.

Batman He also failed to escape love, at the end of the 20th century he met the one who would become the mother of his two children: Emmeline and Joseph. It’s about Sibi Blazic, American actress who during her early years in the art world worked as an assistant to Winona Ryder. In fact, it was thanks to that work of hers that she managed to meet her fantasy love, Christian Bale.

Chemistry blossomed between recording sets and they soon decided to take their relationship to the next step. Since they got married in the year 2000, they are considered one of the most solid marriages in the international artistic environment.

The well-known artists are also fans of their colleagues and although they are more likely to coincide with those they like, their approaches are no less surprising, this happened between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Since she was a girl, the protagonist of Mischief of a princess (2004) dreamed of meeting the New Yorker -who is 17 years older than her-, because he was her platonic love and did not miss any of her movies .

Due to works of destiny they coincided in 2005 and between criticisms for their notable age difference, they began a torrid romance. Their relationship escalated very quickly and just a few months later they got married. From that moment on, every time they went out together, they attracted attention, as the young actress became the envy of the millions of fans that the actor had.

In 2006 they also welcomed their only daughter together, Suri, who is currently 18 years old. Although their marriage seemed like honey on flakes, they separated in 2012 supposedly due to differences.

The protagonist of The legend of the treasure (2004), Contracara (1997) and The last prophecy (2014), to mention some films that he has starred in during his long career, he opened his heart to a fan after his stormy separation from his first wife, Patricia Arquette, and his separation from Lisa Marie Presley. It was during the first years of the 21st century when he met Alice Kim, who was then a young actress looking for an opportunity.

The interpreter considered herself a fan of Nicolas when she met him and, like other followers of big stars, she took advantage of her opportunity to have a date. The actor fell in love with Alice and the sparks led them to marry in 2004. During their marriage they fathered Kal-El and although they used to keep their relationship stable, they divorced in 2016.

You could read: They publish a new single by Selena Quintanilla, “How I love you”

After Alice, Nicolas Cage married Erika Koike -they annulled their marriage the same 2019- and in 2021 he joined his life in marriage with Riko Shibata.

The film adaptation of Harry Potter is considered one of the most successful in the history of the seventh art. It was 20 years ago when he conquered an entire generation and although history currently took another course with Fantastic Animals, his iconic characters are still remembered. Such is the case of Matthew Lewis, who gave life to Neville Longbottom.

The orphan who was about to be the chosen one married a fan in 2018 and they are currently happily married. According to TMZ, Angela Jones worked at the Universal Studios park located in Orlando when he met Lewis during a special event organized for fans of the saga and where the child star was presented.

The The crush was immediate and they began their romantic love story. Months later, they traveled to Paris, where Matthew surprised his partner with an engagement ring in front of to the Eiffel Tower.