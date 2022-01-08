“Hollywood vampire”, in Monreale the tribute to Johnny Deep in the Giancarlo Rubino exhibition

After the extraordinary acclaim obtained with the most recent exhibitions – the solo show dedicated to the world of burlesque inspired by Marilyn Manson and the collective to pay homage to rock legends in the role of artistic director – Giancarlo Rubino returns to charm and amaze the public. And he does so with an exhibition of graphics and drawings, all made by him, which celebrate one of the most beloved actors from the nineties to the present day: Johnny Depp, protagonist of absolute masterpieces such as “Edward Scissorhands”, the unforgettable ” Donnie Brasco “and Captain Jack Sparrow from the Disney saga” Pirates of the Caribbean “.

Only a few faces of an interpreter with an endless filmography, who starts from the eighties to get to the contemporary, crossing decades of complex social and cultural dynamics and becoming the emblem of entire generations of young people – and subsequently, of men – sensitive, problematic, tormented but at at the same time rich in talent. Certainly, Giancarlo Rubino’s favorite actor, incomparable in mixing figurative arts, musical suggestions and seventh art: his is a unique language in the current cultural panorama, not only in Sicily.

“Hollywood Vampire” is the title of the solo show of the artist from Palermo scheduled from 10 to 17 January in the evening hours. The event will be held in Monreale, in the province of Palermo, in the spaces of “Art Libri Totò” at number 6 of Chiasso Ciro Menotti, in the heart of the delightful Arab-Norman village, a stone’s throw from the Cathedral. Thirteen works in all – one painting and twelve drawings in graphite – which become a single tribute to the American actor, director, musician and film producer from Owensboro, a city in Kentucky where Johnny Depp – born John Cristopher Depp II – was born June 9, 1963. The title of the exhibition is inspired by the name of the rock supergroup “Hollywood Vampires” born in Los Angeles in 2015, formed by Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

The creative commitment of Giancarlo Rubino therefore continues under the banner of a multifaceted and culturally “revolutionary” feeling: no one, before him, had created solo or group exhibitions inspired by characters like Marilyn Manson or Johnny Depp himself. Artists that Giancarlo Rubino “investigates” not only in terms of music and acting, but also and above all human: their stories are intertwined with those of fans from all over the world, thus assuming generational connotations. This aspect contains all the expressive power of the young artist, considered by the public and professionals to be the real, exciting and surprising novelty of the contemporary scenario.