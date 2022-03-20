Hollywood Whimsy: A Relic of a Fender Acoustasonic, Commissioned by Captain Marvel

What would you do if you had an obscene amount of dough to spend on a guitar? Surely half of you here would simply buy some model truly vintage and live the dream of playing the instruments played by the founding fathers of rock and electric blues, but the Hollywood actress Brie Larson (Oscar winner for “The Room,” and Captain Marvel in the “Avengers” movies) had a different idea.

The superheroine decided that something we hadn’t seen yet — and she was right — was a relic applied to one of the less conservative models of Leo Fender’s brand, a Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster. If you have come to this article for brie Larson but you are not habitual of the world of the guitar, we will summarize it for you: a Acoustasonic is a modern hybrid between two very conservative types of guitar, one Fender Stratocaster (invented in the 50’s) and an acoustic guitar, which is literally centuries old. This is his usual business look:

What Larson has done with this 2020 model that caused very divided opinions and some controversy, is to ask a custom one with an aesthetic wear that we call Relicand which consists of get older artificially a guitar to make it look like it came from other decades. A bit like it happens with torn or worn jeans. It is a process that is done manually, and is usually associated with the world of luxury and expensive guitars.

The result is a model that we we know it’s 2020but frankly, looks like it’s been in an attic since the 60’s. It has the dirt, wear and aesthetic taste of that pickguard that we would see in an old Gibson Hummingbird or similar. It’s funny to think that it actually has today’s technology inside that emulates the sound of acoustic guitars, and is capable of delivering electric sounds with the flick of a switch.

Anyway, now whenever we see the Captain fly we know that, next to the Oscar window, an Acoustasonic Relic awaits her with his initials on the pickguard.