Hollywood will make a movie about the case of Reddit against Wall Street, which generated the absolute chaos | Entertainment

After directing Pam and Tommy, Craig Gillespie seems to have found another true and controversial story to adapt to the big screen. It is, neither more nor less, an adaptation of “The Antisocial Network”, a book written by Ben Mezrich, focused on one of the most important news of 2021.

Hollywood already has its sights set on a new production that promises. MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) has acquired New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book proposal “The Anti-Social Network.”

This story focuses on how a group of Reddit investorscalled Wall Street Bets, teamed up to embarrass at least two hedge funds that had bet Gamestop shares would fall.

These began to push in the opposite direction, buying shares. That caused GameStop’s market value to rise more than 1,700% since December. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the market value rose more than 10,000 million dollars. Then they decided to do the same with other values ​​considered obsolete or very low, such as Nokia and AMC.

GameStop’s stock market controversy will have several film adaptations

In a nutshell, it chronicles how amateur investors, Internet trolls, and gamblers brought Wall Street to its knees.

MGM acquired the rights to Mezrich’s book proposal in January 2021, just a week after the true story began to take shape on Wall Street, and quickly made it a priority at the studio. Production is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall.

Oscar nominee Aaron Ryder, of Ryder Picture Company (RPC)which recently signed a release deal with MGM, will produce the film.

We meet a writer with more than 20 books written and more than six million copies sold, with Craig Gillespie, creator of such mythical films as I, Tonya (he obtained several Oscar nominations, including best actress for Margot Robbie), cruel (which grossed over $200 million at the box office), we have a cocktail that promises good results.

As for series, we find Pam and Tommy (He should be in the running for the Emmys), so it seems obvious that the studio is counting on him for this blockbuster of a true event.