Hollywood woke doesn’t find an Oscar host

More than a quarter of a century has passed since the presentation of the 67th night of the Oscars and David Letterman still has nightmares: “The winner is not David Letterman” (New York Times), “the worst presenter ever” (Time), “the gold standard of failure at the Oscars “(Atlantic). He hadn’t hit a gag, a single joke, the glittering audience was silent, disgusted, nothing had worked.

Letterman still remembers that evening today as “the greatest professional embarrassment of my life,” the next day as “a burst of excrement.” A euphemism to describe the rain of reprimands of journalists and actors offended by his conduct. Two years ago, on the 25th anniversary of his debacle, interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter Letterman chuckled: “Maybe I killed the whole thing.”

The naked man with no shit

The reference was to the sedevacantism of the Oscar night from 2018, last year with a presenter, Jimmy Kimmel, doing the honors, the year of the union victory and the naked man with no shit (word from Jimmy: “Oscar is the most loved and respected man in Hollywood. And there is a good reason. Look at him. He keeps his hands where they can be seen. He never says a rude word. And most of all, very much thing. important: he doesn’t have a penis “). And do you remember why it was the last? In 2019, after announcing him in the role, actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart’s Twitter profile was sifted through until unmistakably homophobic jokes were found. Several years old but anyhow, the Academy had asked him to apologize and Hart had decided to drop out.

Since then not only the night of the Oscars has become a floppone but nobody wants to lead it anymore. Who considers themselves pure enough to jeopardize their career? Which account, social profile, old interviews or parties accepted before the woke started terrorize Hollywood and the rules of the Academy rewrite those for the award of the Oscar 2025 to the best film, would it pass the coupon?

The night of the Oscars is a flop: fewer and fewer spectators

A few numbers: in 2021 the audience of the night of the Oscars fell by 58 percent compared to 2020, when there was already a negative historical record of 23.6 million spectators. In other words, the year of the Oscars of inclusion, the year of America freed by Trump, the year of Hollywood stars immortalized with Covid or vaccinations, the Oscars attended by actors and characters from the cinema who gave speeches, yes the statuettes and the baton passed soberly, they were seen by 9.9 million people, practically as much as an episode of Inspector Montalbano.

It is understood that a conductor was announced for the ceremony on March 27 this year. Which? Mystery. Many ideas, few names who are really willing to accept the role and the consequent dripping. The fear of offending is rampant, no one can say anything anymore and if she is not a woman, black, LGBT or native of America, and even in this case, or in the case of a very high level of skill, the pillory savings are not at all guaranteed. on all the case of Dave Chappelle that enriches as well as embarrasses Netflix).

Conducting “is one of the least wanted jobs in Hollywood”, writes Vulture. “Anyone you try to contact about running runs away before you can even make the proposal,” adds Bill Mechanic, former Academy board member and co-producer of the 2010 Oscars.

The idea: a couple from Gen Z. But the name still isn’t there

Jimmy Kimmel seems to be unable to take it anymore, old presenters and stand up comedians go into hiding, the stable question (it is the ABC to transmit the Oscars, it goes without saying that the various Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers under the competitor Nbc are excluded from priori). Hence the rumor: giving the Oscars to a couple of Millennials or Gen Z who do not have badly aged jokes to their credit, but where do you find them comical and capable? After the unforgettable and “ruinous” conduct of the couple of actors Anne Hathaway and James Franco in 2011, the night of the Oscars was entrusted to Billy Crystal, Seth MacFarlane, Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock and then Kimmel. And now?

Pressed by reporters from Today about his running of the Oscars, the well-known British comedian Ricky Gervais, star of the Golden Globes, had shook his head ensuring who in exchange for total freedom would gladly accept but “it will never happen, they would darken me in the middle of the ceremony”, “I mean, that’s why they took me to the Globes: they ensured that I could write my lines and say what I wanted”.

Ricky Gervais would be perfect, it won’t happen

Do you remember how it ended? “Now I’ll make fun of you”, he announced during his fifth (and last) evening as presenter of the event by sticking his finger in all the wounds of Hollywood, whipping close friends and present in the audience of the various Weinsteins, the hypocrisies of multinationals such as Apple who exploit employees in China and produce series to clear their conscience, mocking the busy speeches that would follow on the stage of the stars who had spent less time than Greta Thunberg in school and so on. Imagine him handing out gender neutral figurines to elites terrified of the freedom to say, do and think once enjoyed. It could secure them a one-way ticket to the media grinder and the inglorious The end of the new “awakened” Hollywood.