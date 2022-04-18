Hollywood’s infallible: The 10 most successful actors at the box office

USA, Apr 16, 2022 (ATB Digital).- A popular actor is not always synonymous with good movies, although it can help make a film more eye-catching for the general public. It happens only with a few, a kind of Hollywood elite who can have the honor of creating their own genre. Do I like superhero movies? No, I like Robert Downey Jr. Am I a fan of fantasy? Yeah, but I’d also watch anything Andy Serkis did.

For these reasons, there are actors who are at the top of the most profitable in the industry. They are the ones who, film after film, have shown that they are very good at generating attention among viewers and attracting them to movie theaters. Some would say that luck also plays an important role, but there is something more when you chain blockbuster after blockbuster.

And if not, tell Samuel L. Jackson, who with his work in the Avengers saga, Jurassic Park and Star Wars has become one of the actors who have earned the most money at the box office. Jackson has shown a unique eye for future blockbusters and his career shows it. Something similar to what has happened to Warwick Davis who, without being so well known to the general public, can boast of having worked on Willow, Harry Potter and Star Wars.

If you want to discover more cases, here is the list of the most profitable actors in Hollywood.

1.Samuel L. Jackson

At the top of the list we have Samuel L. Jackson and there are plenty of explanations. At 73 years old and with almost 200 credits in his filmography – adding cameos and dubbing work – the actor is the one who has raised the most money at the box office. The culprits are, mainly, the Avengers saga, Jurassic Park and Star Wars, but we cannot ignore movie classics like Pulp Fiction either.

2. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is in second place in the ranking of the highest-grossing actors of the seventh art. Without a doubt, his incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2008, as Iron Man, has most of the blame for this position. And it is that the 57-year-old actor has participated in four of the highest-grossing films in film history: Marvel The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

3.Warwick Davis

Surely you did not expect to find Warwick Davis on this list, but the actor has earned it. It is possible that the general public does not know him, since in most of his roles he has been characterized. But what if we tell you that he is Professor Filius Flitwick from Harry Potter, the Ewok Wicket W. Warrick from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and the mythical Willow? There it is better understood. The actor started acting when he was 12 years old and at 52 he continues without stopping, something that has earned him being considered one of the highest grossing in history. His career speaks for itself.

4. Andy Serkis

The list of the actors and actresses with the highest income behind them is constantly changing. This detail has led Andy Serkis to rise, recently, a position in the top 10, currently ranking fourth. This rise is due to his participation as Alfred in The Batman, the film starring Robert Pattinson which, to date, has grossed more than 736 million dollars at the worldwide box office. Serkis also has a long list of memorable characters in his filmography, such as Gollum, in The Lord of the Rings; Caesar, in the current Planet of the Apes saga, and as Supreme Leader Snoke, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. All of them, titles with substantial income.

5. Scarlett Johansson

The climb of Andy Serkis has caused the descent to fifth place of Scarlett Johansson. The actress is one of the two female faces that is currently in this top 10, along with Zoe Saldana. About to turn 38, Johansson has a long career of almost three decades in the world of interpretation. Her extensive filmography spans a wide variety of arthouse titles like Lost in Translation and Match Point, to blockbusters like the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers franchise. The latter are the ones that have reported the most income to the global collection of it.

6. Benedict Cumberbatch

For a time Benedict Cumberbatch’s name was recognized for his leading role in the television series Sherlock. But the truth is that the actor has always been closely linked to the world of cinema, where he has participated in titles such as Twelve Years a Slave, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Star Trek: Into the Darkness and The Imitation Game (Decoding Enigma), for which he received his first Oscar nomination. However, as has happened to other names on the list, his entry into the Marvel Universe, in the role of Doctor Strange, has been one of the biggest milestones of his 20-year career. This has not prevented Cumberbatch from continuing to work on other titles such as The Power of the Dog, the film for which this 2022 has competed, for the second time, for the Oscar for Best Actor.

7. Don Cheadle

Having signed as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come in handy for Don Cheadle’s portfolio, who has become one of the highest-grossing actors thanks, mainly, to his work in the Avengers movies. Despite everything, we cannot ignore his great work in Crash, Hotel Rwanda, Traffic or Miles Ahead, his first feature film as a director.

8. Paul Bettany

Of course, looking at the list of actors and actresses with the highest box office earnings, it is not surprising that more and more performers want to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Bettany entered this prolific world in 2008 with the first installment of Iron Man, in which he voiced Jarvis, Tony Stark’s virtual assistant. A role that, after playing in the two sequels of the franchise, he would change to Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. A role with which he has also participated in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Two titles that entered more than 3,000 million dollars at the box office.

9. Zoë Saldana

Zoe Saldana has had a very good eye for choosing franchises. In addition to being the great Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy -the role that leads her top grossing-, she has played Uhura in the renowned Star Trek trilogy and has become Neytiri for James Cameron in Avatar, which, in case of that you have not heard, it is the highest grossing film in history. In the coming years, Saldana could climb the charts, as there is a very ambitious Avatar saga underway. The first sequel, Avatar 2, is released in late 2022.

10. Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner began in the world of acting at the age of 24, but it was not until 13 years later that his name began to be heard strongly in Hollywood. It was in 2008, thanks to his role in the war drama In Hostile Land, for which he got his first Oscar nomination. From this moment on, the actor joined the cast of productions such as The Town: City of Thieves -for which he achieved his second nomination for the Academy Awards-, Mission: Impossible. Ghost Protocol and The Bourne Legacy, among others. But, without a doubt, his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the one that has given him the most box office successes.

Via: Sensacine