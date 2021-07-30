Hollywood’s most expensive divorce news

We had deluded ourselves that the hatchet had somehow been buried with tales of the usual beninformati of friendly visits and “cordial relations” thanks to a lockdown a block away in that of Los Feliz. Then the bombshell news a couple of weeks ago of the domestic violence allegations and the dream of a friendly decoupling to Gwyneth and Chris broke forever. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce five years after their farewell is still on the high seas and stuck in the worst case scenario: mutual accusations, deployed children, skeletons in the closet and shadows of addiction and abuse ready to ruin past, present and future. A process that could last for another six years becoming the of Most expensive divorce in Hollywood history.

As drafted by the DailyMail, since the announcement of their separation in 2016, Brad and Angelina would have already paid a million dollars each in legal fees not to mention that according to estimates “the divorce process could last another six years”. For LA divorce lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert contacted by the British tabloid, the high-profile lawyers enlisted by the Brangelinas would have a fee ranging between $ 1,000 and $ 1,500 per hour, but not only. “They also hired a private judge who asks for a fee between $900 and $1,000 an hour,” he said, to which must be added the money spent on other experts involved in world-renowned psychologists and psychotherapists in the first place. “The divorce fees probably stand at around $10,000 a day,” he explained, and wow.

The most difficult knot to untangle, the custody of the six children Maddox, 19, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Knox and Vivienne, 12, even more tangled after the actress said she had “evidence” of domestic violence from her ex-husband and that she was ready to take her children to testify against him. “She’s heartbroken that Angelina has followed this path, after their wedding there are a lot of emotions left,” an insider close to Pitt told Pitt at Page Six, “took responsibility for his actions and admitted his past problems, stopped drinking, the marriage was very passionate and sometimes toxic, as all couples quarreled, but they also shared many good times.” A co-parenting that to date seems like a mirage.

“Angelina seems to think she can get sole custody of the children, but that’s not the case,” Dr. Chang Rickert confirmed, “their youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, are 12 years old: the process could continue until they are 18,” and then sentence “I think this could become one of the most expensive divorce proceedings in Hollywood history in terms of court costs.” The division of millionaire assets is also a difficult subject. “It’s almost worse when people have the money,” the lawyer said, “because they will continue to fight indefinitely.” indeterminateseriously?

