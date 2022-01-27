Holocaust Remembrance Day: films about the Holocaust to see

The Holocaust told in films and documentaries on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance

January 27, 1945, the gates of the Auschwitz extermination camp are pulled down. 9,000 prisoners, one step away from death, are freed by the Soviet army. It is a historic moment – it represents the end of the genocide of the Jews by the Nazis during the Second Great War – to always remember. For this reason, starting from 2005 (in Italy since 2000) for all the member states of the United Nations this date represents the “Remembrance Day“.

A recurrence that must (necessarily) bring back the memory of the Shoah, a universal mourning for the whole of humanity that we can not (and must) never stop elaborating: not only for the generations who have lived it on their own skin. , but above all for the generations born after and who will continue to be born. The holocaust is a black page that cannot be torn from the book of history. Especially today, in this society devoted to the continuous removal, the spectacularization (and the immediate cancellation) of pain, completely dominated by speed, in which every moment we live is already old, according to the “perpetual present“Well described by the anthropologist Paul Connerton in the essay “As modernity forgets“.

To recall and retrace the persecution and genocide of the Jews is a civil and sentimental exercise that is always necessary, because memory must always be current: only by remembering the past can we face the present and build the future. And the past, in addition to re-emerging from the words and stories of those who have experienced the horror of the concentration camps firsthand, becomes even more direct through the image, especially the photographic one, which immortalizes an instant to make it eternal, as claimed Susan Sostang in his written work “In front of the pain of others”Referring to the atrocious images of the deported Jews. Looking at those images means going on a journey into the most extreme human suffering, unbreakable and, still alive, especially when some extremist fringes of our time, daughters of the most disgusting ignorance, praise the exterminations even only through a raised right arm or a tattoo in the shape of a swastika. Here, then, is what Holocaust Remembrance Day is for: remember, not to repeat.

No mass media like cinema is able to convey this message. Through documentaries, through films.

The power of the documentary

The testimonies of those who survived the Shoah become even stronger and more incisive when combined with images, this time in motion. It is the films of the time, in addition to the photographs, that immerse us in this experience of knowledge and sharing of pain. The documentary, without a doubt, is the film genre that can best describe this human tragedy. In addition to Shoah, the monumental documentary work (over 600 minutes long) made in 1985 by the French director Claude Lanzmann, there are many documentary works on the subject and, every year, new titles and new stories come to light. This is the case with the recent There is only a breath of life, the documentary signed by the duo of Italian directors Matteo Botrugno And Daniele Coluccini – made during the pandemic and released in theaters in early January – which tells the exciting story of Lucy, the oldest transsexual woman in Italy, three of the very few survivors of the Dachau concentration camp.