Holocaust Remembrance Day, films on the Holocaust scheduled on Sky Cinema

On 1 November 2005, the United Nations General Assembly also decided to identify that date to commemorate the victims of the Shoah: a celebration useful to preserve the memory of one of the most tragic events in our recent history, so that they never happen again. : the “Day of Remembrance”.

A few years later, in 2000, Italy, which with its racial laws had contributed in a not insignificant way to the genocide of the Jewish people in the Nazi extermination camps, decided to establish the “day of remembrance”, to remember the victims of the Holocaust, racial laws and those who put their lives at risk to protect the persecuted Jews, as well as all the Italian military and political deportees to Nazi Germany. After a long political debate on what was the best date for this commemoration (it was also thought of October 16, 1943, the date of the roundup of the Jewish ghetto of Rome), it was decided on January 27, 1945, the day on which the troops of the ‘Red Army liberated the concentration camp of Auschwitz, in which the Nazis wanted to carry out the so-called “final solution”, aimed at annihilating the Jewish people.

Inspired by the novel Schindler’s List by Thomas Keneally, which in turn was based on the true story of the German industrialist Oscar Schindler, who risked his life and career to save thousands of Jews from a tragic fate, in 1993 Steven Spielberg turns Schindler’s List; an epochal film, acclaimed by critics and awarded by the box office, which obtained 12 Oscar nominations, winning 7 statuettes. A masterpiece of cinematographic technique and of ethical and political depth, which moved spectators from all over the world, becoming one of the milestones in the history of contemporary cinema.

It begins at 8.45 with the war drama with Harvey Keitel Sonson’s War, in which a young Jewish lawyer becomes the proud leader of the Resistance against Nazi troops. Following, The boy in the striped pajamas; film based on the best-selling John Boyne which tells the moving story of friendship between Bruno, the son of a Nazi hierarch, and the Jewish contemporary Shmuel, a prisoner in a concentration camp. Therefore Conspiracy – Solution final with Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci, a film awarded with 2 Emmys and 1 Golden Globe that tells how in 1942 the Nazi leaders gathered near Berlin to plan the extermination of the Jews. Again, the film based on the novel by Joseph Joffo, A bag of marbles, a thrilling story of two Jewish brothers in Nazi-occupied France. Therefore, Schindler’s List, of which we have already mentioned in part, starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes. The touching story from the novel by Diane Ackerman, The lady from the Warsaw Zoo, in which Jessica Chastain and her husband are the keepers of the city zoo offering a hiding place to hundreds of Jews. And finally, the legal drama The truth denied, where Rachel Weisz is a Jewish writer who in 1996 wages a legal battle against a Holocaust denier, played by Timothy Spall.

Sky Cinema, which has always been sensitive to the issue, has long since taken steps to adapt, celebrating the Day of Remembrance with a series of ad hoc events. This year there are two distinct and joint ones: an on demand collection, called “Week of Remembrance” and available from January 24th; then, naturally on the 27th itself, a commemorative marathon with 8 films, which chronicled the persecution and genocide of the Jews and the horrors perpetrated by the Nazis during the Second World War.

THE SONG OF NAMES – THE MUSIC OF MEMORY

Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, The Song Of Names – The Music Of Memory, is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Norman Lebrecht, directed by Canadian director François Girard (already known for The red violin with Samuel L. Jackson; film winner of the Academy Award® for the best soundtrack in 2000), who declared that he had chosen to join the project to keep alive the memory of the horrors of Nazism. An exercise in historical memory useful for neutralizing the feelings of indifference, if not precisely of revisionism, which sometimes harbor among the new generations, on which a blanket of oblivion seems to have fallen. And it does so starting from a title as original as it is evocative, which refers to the Jewish tradition, in which assigning the name to things, to human beings and even to oneself is of fundamental importance. In the film this will happen through music; in particular thanks to the violin, an instrument that has indelibly marked the tragic path of the Jewish people.

The song of names takes place in the course of the tragic time of the history of the twentieth century and of the small stories of its unknown protagonists, on a chronological plane that was first broken down and then reassembled thanks to the use of continuous flash-backs and flash-forwards. It begins in the middle of the last century, after the end of the horrors of war; a caption appears superimposed, London 1951, while a voiceover comments on vintage images of cars beaten by the pouring rain: “it is sometimes said that the shortest as well as the longest distance in art is between the very good and the truly exceptional. David Eli Rappaport will cross that line tonight. His first concert on an international stage will be held tonight. “

Instead, as if to contradict the words just heard, Martin, a blond and wiry teenager, walks nervously in the foyer of the theater noting that the virtuoso violinist, just announced by the voice over, has disappeared into thin air. The theater is packed, the orchestral players ready but there is no trace of David Eli known as Dovidl. And so, the adoptive father is forced to announce the failure of the long-awaited interpreter in that prestigious forum, between notables of the time and reporters from the Times. After this preamble, in medias res, the opening titles scroll: the story can begin, even the one with a capital “S”.

Now the story has moved forward 40 years, when the little boy we had previously seen feverishly strolling through the corridors of the 1950s theater became a man in his sixties, became Tim Roth. Now Martin scribbles from the jury benches of a music competition, in which some young talents compete. The sight of a violinist triggers in him the flow of memory which, thanks to a flashback of over 50 years, plunges us back to the time of his early adolescence, in England on the eve of the Second World War, when he performs in front of his eyes. the very young David \ Dovidl. He is a talented young man that Martin’s family decides to adopt to save him from the racial persecutions that are already falling on that Poland in which, after the destruction of the Jewish ghetto in Warsaw, Dovidl’s parents are deported to the Treblinka concentration camp.

After an understandable initial friction, the two young Jews begin to fraternize, in the darkest years of the twentieth century that punctuate the story: from the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany (war act that will unleash the tragedy of the Second World War) up to the air attacks on England, amidst the macabre howls of sirens announcing the need to take shelter in the air-raid shelters. As in Germany year zero by Rossellini, Martin and Dovidl walk in dismay among the rubble of the buildings destroyed by the war, and make the tragic discovery of death: they find a torn, tortured body. Their looks immediately become serious, their eyes dark, their demeanor marked by an adult conscientiousness. It is war, which forces them to grow out of the blue; in a “coming of age” in which the two boys also discover together the itches of eros, the forbidden taste of the first cigarette, and long for their first Bar mitzvah.

Another leap forward helps us to understand that thanks to a detail that only he manages to grasp, Martin \ Roth is convinced that he is on the trail of his friend who has mysteriously disappeared in that London theater of many years before. traces of Dovidl, his private investigation traveling through time. An intercontinental journey that can only start from Poland, where he discovers that Dovidl had escaped, once again, abandoning the old violin and a new love. Then New York, where he finally finds him, in a bourgeois apartment in Brooklyn, entrenched behind an Orthodox homeless man who hides the almost unrecognizable face of Clive Owen.

Until, in a sinusoidal swing of emotions, in a journey through time between the light and above all dark pages of the 1900s, we come across the most heartbreaking sequence, the one concerning the “song of names” that gives the title to the film; and that becomes a hymn to the memory of the more than 5 million Jews who have disappeared, a plaintive and alienating prayer that shakes you like a slap. Because, as a dialogue in the film explains: “the worst fear of the Jews in the extermination camps was not death, but that the whole family would die and there would be no one left to pass on the memory”.