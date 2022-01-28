Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer in the European Parliament: “We are all equal”

Who is Margot Friedländer – Margot Friedländer was born in Berlin in 1921. In 1943, his mother and brother were deported to Auschwitz where they were both killed. She went into hiding, but was tracked down in 1944 and deported to the Theresienstadt concentration camp. He was the only member of his family to survive.

She moved to the United States in 1946 with her husband Adolph Friedländer (whom he had met in Berlin and whom he met again in Theresiensadt). After a life spent in New York, at the age of 88 Friedländer returned to her homeland, in Berlin, often finding herself remembering what she lived in schools.

During the special plenary, Friedländer specified that “today the memory of the Holocaust is” politically abused, sometimes even ridiculed and trampled on. “The so-called” Jewish star “is” used by new enemies of democracy to designate themselves as victims in public. We must be united so that the memory of the Holocaust remains authentic and is not abused by anyone. “

“We must remain vigilant – he concluded – and not look away as we did then. Hate, racism, anti-Semitism must not be the last word in history. Humanity, tolerance and respect are more important than never for a peaceful coexistence “.

Metsola: “We will honor the legacy of Holocaust victims without ever forgetting” – “We remember the crimes committed against humanity in the past, but we also stress the importance of talking about them openly, in the present. United in diversity, we speak out against Holocaust deniers, against conspiracy myths, against disinformation and against violence of all kinds that target members of our communities – said the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola -. We will honor the legacy of the victims of the Holocaust without ever forgetting, never being complacent and always making our voices heard, always. “