Holy Week: Dozens of faithful remain outside the Cathedral of Arequipa | EDITION

Dozens of people who attended the Basilica Cathedral of Arequipa for the Holy Mass on Palm Sunday they could not enter because the capacity was filled in minutes.

According to security personnel, the capacity of the cathedral is 400 people. Due to the pandemic coronavirus, the Archbishopric communicated days before that the total capacity would be used, but the attendance of people standing would not be allowed.

Javier Del Río Alva, Archbishop of Arequipa, blessed the public that waited outside the Cathedral.

Some faithful chose to leave, but another group waits outside, with bouquets in their hands, at the end of the mass to receive the blessing. Nevertheless, the consecration was made at 10:20 in the morning by monsignor Javier Del Rio AlbaArchbishop of Arequipa.

In this date Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem is celebrated the monsignor recalled from the center of the Plaza de Armas where an altar was erected. The members of the Brotherhood of Lord of Miracles of Arequipa protected order to avoid crowds. The traditional activities for Holy Week take place in all the districts of the city (see list).

Several faithful were unable to enter the Cathedral due to the capacity as a restriction measure by COVID-19. (Photo: Leonardo Cuito)

SCHEDULE

Blessing of Palms and Holy Mass

Basilica Cathedral of Arequipa

Hours: 10 a.m.

Mass of celebration in honor of the Lord Jesus of the Great Power

Basilica Cathedral of Arequipa

Hours: 4 p.m.

San Miguel Arcángel Parish – Cayma

Mass: 6, 8, 10 am and 6 pm

Blessing of palms in the square and procession of the Lord of Triumph: 7 am

Blessing of branches and Mass: 12 m. and 5 p.m.

Santa Marta Parish – Fenced

Festive mass in honor of Christ of Charity: 10 am

Our Lady of Monserrat Parish – La Recoleta

Mass: 7 and 8:30 a.m.

Blessing of palms: 10:30 am and 7 pm

San Francisco de Asís Temple – Fenced

Blessing of palms and Mass: 7:30, 9, 10:30 am, 12 noon. and 6 p.m.

Temple of the Franciscan Third Order – Fenced

Blessing of palms and Mass: 10 and 11 am

Temple of the Society of Jesus – Fenced

Mass: 12 noon, 5 and 6 pm

Confessions during each Mass

Temple of the convent of Santo Domingo – Cercado

Blessing of palms and Mass: 8, 10 am and 12 m.

Holy Spirit Parish – ASA

Blessing of palms and Mass: 9 am and 7 pm

Good Shepherd Parish – ASA

Concentration in the three zones and procession of bouquets: 6:30 am

Mass and blessing of palms: 7:30 am

Eucharist: 7 p.m.

San Lorenzo Parish – ASA

Blessing and procession of branches: 6 and 11 am

Mass: 5 p.m.

Christ the King Parish – ASA

Procession from the portals to the temple: 11:30 am

Procession and mass: 7:30 pm

Mother of Mercy Parish – Umacollo

Blessing of Palms and Holy Mass: 6:30, 9 am, 12 noon, 5:30 and 7 pm

San Antonio Abad Parish – Miraflores

Blessing of palms and Holy Mass: 7 am and 7 pm

Blessing and procession of branches, concentration in the Mayta Cápac park: 10 am

Sacred Hearts Parish – Pachacutec

Procession of palms and Holy Mass: 6 pm

Our Lady of the Assunta Parish – Cerro Colorado

Hours: 7, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Blessed Sister Ana of the Angels and Monteagudo Parish – Cerro Colorado

Mass and blessing of palms: 6:30 am and 5 pm

Santa Maria de la Cabeza Parish – Cerro Colorado

Mass and blessing of palms: 9 and 11:30 am

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish – Hunter

Palms procession: 8 am

Mass at the La Florida sports complex: 9 am

Mass in the parish temple: 6 pm

Our Lady of Fatima Parish – Hunter

Concentration and blessing of branches, Santísima Cruz chapel towards the temple: 6 am

Mass: 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Incarnation Parish – Tiabaya

Holy Mass of branches: 6 pm

Virgin of the Miraculous Medal Parish – JLB and Rivero

Blessing of palms and procession: 7 am

Palm Sunday Mass: 6 pm

Santa Rosa de Lima Parish, Civil Guard – Paucarpata

Procession of bouquets: 6:30 am

Mass: 7, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Providence Parish – Paucarpata

Blessing of branches and Holy Mass in the sports hall: 6 am

Blessing of palms and Holy Mass: 7 pm

Santa Ana Parish – Paucarpata

Concentration at the cemetery gate: 5:15 am

Palm procession: 5:30 am

Mass and blessing of palms: 7 am

Santa Gertrudis Parish – Sachaca

Blessing of palms: 5:30 am

Mass: 6 and 8 a.m.

Holy Cross Parish, Acequia Alta – Cayma

Mass: 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Staging of the Passion of the Lord: 3:30 pm

Lord of Miracles Parish – Mariano Melgar

Palm Blessing: 6:45, 11:15 am and 5:45 pm

Mass: 7, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Procession around the square: 7 pm

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish – Sabandía

Mass: 6:30 and 9 a.m.

San Juan Bautista Parish – Characato

Concentration in large street, Mollebaya bridge: 5 am

Mass: 7, 10 am and 12 noon.

San Pedro Parish – Uchumayo

Hours: 7:30 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Saint Joseph Parish – La Joya

Procession and Palm Mass: 6 am

Palm Mass: 6:30 pm

Parish of Our Lady of Chapi, Star of Evangelization – El Pedregal

Blessing and procession of palms: 6 am

Mass: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Parish – Mollendo

Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 6:30 pm

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: 8 pm

Lord of the Forsaken Parish – Punta de Bombón

Entry of the Lord of Palms: 9:30 am

Blessing of palms: 10:30 am

Palm Sunday Mass: 11 a.m.

Jahdai Catholic Community

Calle Tacna and Arica 118 – Fenced

Blessing of palms and Holy Mass: 10 am

Catholic Advance Movement

Pastoral house: Av. Bolognesi 323 – Yanahuara

Mass and blessing of palms: 8 am and 12 noon.