“Homage to Hitler”. The precedent of Buffon- Corriere.it

The Pole arrives in the yellow-blue and shows up with the 88 shirt: the Curva Sud, on the far right, considers him a reference to Hitler and Nazism

It is never good to confuse football with politics, let alone with the most extreme and dangerous ideology. TO Verona an official photo on the club’s website was enough Mateusz Praszelik, 21-year-old Polish midfielder, per to cheer the far-right fans of the South Curve



. The reason? The choice of shirt number made by the boy, 88. It is in fact the number that neo-Nazis (all over the world they use to say “Heil Hitler” (the letter h is the octave of the alphabet). And there are many exponents of organized Verona supporters enthusiastically commenting on this choice. “Honor,” or “I already like you.” And again: «Nostrissimo».

In the past, the Curva Sud of Hellas has been talked about on dozens of occasions for apologetic manifestations and references to the worst past in the history of Italy and Europe. The repertoire is long: hymns to Nazism

and to the hierarchs responsible for the most atrocious genocide in the history of humanity, Roman greetings, swastikas.

In a certain sense, therefore, considering the background in which it is inserted, Praszelik’s choice of the number 88 seems to be a natural consequence. At the moment, it is not known whether the player is aware of the meaning that extremist fans give to the number. But the fact is that it is not the first time in the world of football. The best known case was that of Gigi Buffon, who in the 2000-2001 season – at Parma (where he returned last summer) – also chose 88. He was accused of ultra-right sympathies, later denied by the person concerned, and was criticized by the Jewish community. The same happened to Marco Borriello: in 2013, at the time of Rome, he too chose 88, sparking controversy. In the end he went on the field with the 31. Will the same thing happen to Praszelik?