Home bonus, fall between subsidized expenses those incurred for compliance visa and thecertification of congruity?

The ability to bring in deduction the performance of professionals, called on the one hand to carry out an initial documentary check for the assignment of the credit and on the other hand to certify the appropriateness of the costs incurred, remains for the moment excluded.

This appears from a first reading of the anti-fraud law decree n. 157/2021, effective from 12 November. On paper, the rules applied to the superbonus and those provided for the ordinary house bonuses are different.

Home bonus, are the expenses for the compliance visa and sworn certification deductible?

The amendments to article 121 and article 119 of the Relaunch decree provided for by the anti-fraud decree they do not travel in parallel, and create many doubts to those who intend to benefit from tax bonuses recognized on housework to run from 12 November 2021.

The law decree n. 157 of 11 November 2021, in force from the following day, has, as is now known, burdened the checks and formalities necessary for the credit assignment and of discount on invoice, providing that:

the request for a compliance visa for the data relating to the documents certifying the existence of the requirements for the use of tax deductions is mandatory;

the qualified technicians must issue the certification of the adequacy of the expenses, based on the DEI and regional price lists and on the values ​​established for some categories of goods by the MITE decree, expected to last by the middle of February 2022.

The concessions affected by the twofold innovation are included:

A double step which, pending operational indications, has for the moment de facto frozen the practices relating to credit assignment and at discount on invoice, even in the light of difficulty in quantifying additional expenses to be put in the budget.

It is not clear, for example, if the expenses for professional services, and then if the accountant’s fee who affixes the approval of conformity and of the technician who is waiting for it appropriateness of expenses, whether or not they fall within the deductible costs.

As already highlighted above, from the current wording of the law decree n. 157/2021 the answer seems negative, as there is no reference to the provisions of paragraph 15, article 119 of the Relaunch decree in article 1.

This is the regulatory reference relating to the possibility of including among the subsidized costs those relating to professional services for the issuance of certificates, sworn statements and compliance visa. An inclusion that, however, concerns only the works falling within the superbonus, and not those relating to ordinary tax bonuses on housework, even if already in progress as of November 12th.

Home bonus, outside the deductible expenses the remuneration of professionals: an oversight or a conscious choice?

Article 1 of decree no. 157/2021 therefore it does not foresee a coordinated modification of the provisions of the Relaunch decree no. 34/2020, provision that liberalized the use of tax deductions in construction, introducing the superbonus and creating a system of “monetization” of tax credits.

A system that has however led to a increase in fraud in relation to the assignment of credit: according to the Director of the Revenue Agency it is equal to Approximately 950 million euros the total of fictitious credits, a figure that led the government to pass the anti-fraud decree law in record time.

However, the need to combat fraud risks leading to de facto suspension of building bonuses, canceling the benefits for the taxpayer who intends to benefit from the concessions through the assignment of credit or the discount on the invoice, two options that have also facilitated taxpayers without sufficient liquidity to meet the necessary expenses.

The obligation to take charge of new costs, such as those relating to professional services, reduces the effective percentage of deduction recognized, and the risk is that the phenomenon of undeclared work in the construction sector.

L’inclusion of professional expenses among the deductible ones it would at least allow to “amortize”, albeit in part, the new costs passed on to taxpayers for the purposes of the legitimate need of the State to stop fraud and abuse.

It is therefore questionable whether the current exclusion provided for by the Relaunch decree, as amended by decree law no. 157/2021, both a oversight of the Legislator, to be retouched during conversion, or one voluntary choice.

If the answer remains uncertain, the effect produced is clear: the construction sector risks stalling, pending official clarifications from the competent ministries.