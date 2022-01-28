Home bonus: credit transfer and invoice discount can be made only once

The credit transfer relating to home bonuses can be carried out only once. Same thing for the discount on the invoice. Thus establishes the support decree ter which introduces new anti-fraud restrictions for superbonus, eco-bonuses, restructuring bonuses, seismabonus and facade bonuses.

Those who make improvements or adaptations to properties and become a bonus holder have various options available to recover all or part of the expenses incurred, such as the tax deduction in the tax return diluted over time, discount on invoice by the company that carried out the interventions or the transfer of the tax credit. In addition to the Superbonus (which allows 110% of the costs incurred for specific interventions to be deducted), the current legislation provides for the credit transferability for a series of works including those of energy requalification, reduction of seismic risk, recovery of the building stock and other types that may concern both the common parts of buildings and individual real estate units. Please note that the green bonus for the arrangement of the gardens, the mobile bonuses on the other hand, for the purchase of furniture and household appliances, they are not transferable.

There transfer of the tax credit to third parties corresponding to the deduction due can be ordered in favor:

the suppliers of the goods and services necessary for the implementation of the interventions

of other subjects (natural persons, including self-employed or business activities, companies and entities)

of credit institutions and financial intermediaries.

The discount on the invoice, on the other hand, must be for a maximum amount not exceeding the amount itself and must be paid in advance by the supplier. The discount on invoice it can also be practiced even partially. What does it mean? In this case, the beneficiary will be able to directly exploit the part of the expenditure actually incurred, transferring to the supplier – if agreed – the deduction due on the basis of the partial discount made.

Credit transfer and invoice discount for home bonuses: the novelty

The new rule introduced by the Sostegni ter decree provides that the tax credit is assigned only once. This means in essence that the beneficiary of the deduction will still be able to assign the credit to other subjects, including banks and financial intermediaries, but these will not be able to assign it in turn. Same thing is foreseen for the discount on the invoice. Thus the suppliers and companies that do the work and apply the discount on the invoice will be able to recover the discount in the form of a tax credit and transfer it only once to other subjects, including banks and financial intermediaries, but they will not be able to transfer it to them. time.

The law also provides that the credits already assigned on 7 February 2022 can only be subject to a further assignment, and all contracts stipulated in violation of these rules will be considered null and void.

