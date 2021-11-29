Home bonus, credit transfer with old rules: the required requirements

The decree against fraud in the field of tax concessions (decree – law n. 157 of 2021) changed the cards on the table for the option of transferring credit or discounting the invoice for house bonuses other than 110%.

The changes come into effect from November 12, 2021, with retroactive effect, i.e. also for works already in progress before that date. In some cases, however, the option may also take place according to the old rules.

Let’s go in order.

Before the decree against fraud

In addition to the 110% bonus, the legislator has provided for the possibility of opting, instead of the tax deduction, for the discount on invoice or credit assignment, also for the other home bonuses. We refer, for example, to the renovation bonus, the ordinary eco-bonus, the facade bonus, etc.

This possibility is certainly admitted for 2020 and 2021 expenses. The 2022 budget law, however, will confirm everything also for the expenses of the following years.

Unlike the provisions of the 110% bonus, however, there was no obligation, in the event of an option for discount or transfer, to acquire approval of conformity and certification of price congruity.

We remind you that the option must be communicated to the Revenue Agency by March 16 of the year following the incurring of the expense.

The news: when the credit transfer follows the old rules

With the intent to counteract the fraud in the field of tax breaks, the decree-law n. 157 of 2021, which also extended for home bonuses other than 110%, the obligation to acquire the compliance visa and the certification of price congruity, where one opts for a discount or credit transfer.

As anticipated, the provision entered into force from 12 November 2021 and with retroactive effect.

In this regard, however, the Revenue Agency has clarified that the option of transfer or discount (for home bonuses other than 110%) can take place according to the old rules, therefore, without the obligation to acquire a certificate of conformity and certification where (jointly):

these are invoices dated prior to 12 November 2021

already paid before that date

with communication of the option still to be done or with communication already made (with acceptance receipt).

A further condition is that it is actually carried out, with a date prior to 12 November 2021

the credit transfer option (the transfer agreement must therefore already be stipulated with a date prior to 12 November)

of the discount on the invoice (by making a note on the invoice itself).

You may also be interested in: