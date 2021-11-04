Home bonus, discount on invoice and credit transfer remain: this is how the old reliefs beat the Superbonus

Bonus to renovate the house: the expected changes to the Maneuver

The 2022 Budget Law, which has just been passed, is traditionally the subject of negotiations, verifications and proposals by the political forces interested in modifying its essential features. Starting with the bonuses for the renovation of the house, which are an integral part of the new Maneuver.

At present, that is with reference to the letter of the Budget Law passed by the government and presented by Prime Minister Mario Draghi last week, the situation of the bonuses for renovating the house is as follows:

– clear cut to home bonuses. In particular, two cuts have been envisaged that will greatly limit the use of bonuses in the coming years: the non-renewal of the possibility of resorting to a discount on the invoice or credit transfer, with the exception of jobs covered by the 110% Superbonus.

– weakening of the facades bonus, which is extended only for 2022 and to the extent reduced by 60%.

– the Superbonus, for condominiums (Superecobonus and Supersismabonus) starting from 2024 will see the rate drop to 70% (for 2024) and 65% for 2025. It is clear that under these conditions, however, the Superbonus will end in two years because without an important incentive, no one will decide on works that require complex procedures and stringent requirements.

– confirmed the term of the 110% Superbonus concession at 30 June 2022 for independent houses. A mini-extension as at 31 December 2022 granted only to properties that meet one of these conditions: 1) the Cila (Communication of the start of works) or, when requested, communications relating to demolition and reconstruction works have been submitted jointly by 30 September last. ; 2) it is a property with the characteristics of the first home owned by a person with Isee less than 25 thousand euros. But those who own an ISEE of this level usually do not have the priority of making the home efficient.

– Read also: Maneuver 2022: from pensions to home bonuses, all the definitive measures and news

© Reproduction Reserved