The Maneuver, subject to confirmation, extended the bonuses for building renovations for the whole of 2022, with some changes compared to the past and some confirmations. Let’s see in detail what changes not only for the Super bonus 110% , but for all building bonuses.

Possible confirmation for invoice discount and credit transfer

They should be confirmed for all bonuses, not just the Superbonus, the institutions of the discount on invoice, which allows homeowners to pay only the difference between the price of the works and the amount of the bonus, and the credit assignment to a third intermediary who advances the sums for the works.

Two very important institutes, since they have allowed homeowners who did not have the availability of money to be able to carry out the redevelopment work of the house, accessing the tax credit facilities.

Here’s what changes

Compared to the current situation, there is a clear cut to home bonuses and some differences on extensions. Let’s see the main innovations introduced by the Maneuver: