Home bonus, new communication from the Inland Revenue on credit transfer: the details

Some provisions for citizens regarding the assignment of credit have changed, not only for the home bonus, but also for many concessions launched during the health emergency. Let’s see in detail what is happening.

In the end, the government has decided to extend the expiry of the transitional period of the various home bonuses launched last year. The Revenue Agency has in fact published a statement in which it declared to have postponed the deadline to February 17, 2022. The choice of the executive led by Mario Draghi has primarily the purpose, as the premier had also explained at the press conference, to limit the various frauds as much as possible who have registered in recent months on this type of bonus. However, this is a choice that is angering many citizens who had joined this tax concession, who can no longer take it. constant changes in the rules that the government is pursuing on bonuses.

Home bonus, Agenzia delle Entrate extends transitional period: new dates

In any case, the fact remains that the transitional period within which it will still be possible to transfer the credits relating to the bonus houses is extended. It should also be noted that these new updated rules on the assignment of credit do not only concern the 110 per cent superbonus, but instead all the credits that can be transferred in the other bonuses, such as those relating to the sanitation of premises or work environments.

Furthermore, on February 3, 2022, the Revenue Agency has also prepared a new template to fill out to communicate the sales of the tax credit. This new model incorporates the new compliance rules decided by the government and some technical specifications which will be indispensable from now on to access the bonus.