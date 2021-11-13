Home bonus, new form for credit transfer or invoice discount on the Revenue Agency website: what changes

Home bonus, here is the new module for the credit assignment or for it discount on invoice. On the website ofRevenue Agency the new model is available for the communication of options (credit transfer or invoice discount) relating to the deductions envisaged for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns. The new model, approved by the provision of the Revenue Agency today, incorporates the changes introduced by the law decree n. 157/2021, published in the Official Gazette no. 269 of 11 November 2021. This was announced by the Revenue Agency.

Home bonus on stand by

After the approval of the anti-fraud decree, designed to avoid the abusive use of all building bonuses, the nightmare of those who are renovating their homes is rapidly taking shape: the new rules, which introduce further checks and steps in the process of approval of the discounts, send the current system into a tailspin, not yet prepared to withstand the instant change imposed by the decree. So much so that the Revenue Agency had to interrupt the transmission of the documents necessary to have the discounts on the invoice and the assignment of credits, waiting to adapt its platform.

The chaos, albeit temporary, rekindles the controversy over the anti-crafty squeeze that some, such as the 5 Star Movement, consider a discouraging bureaucratic burden, which prompts them to immediately ask for “corrective measures to avoid blocking the works in progress and those that they were about to start. “

The League returns to the charge with the flat tax

But in the majority, another spark is already destined to light up: with an amendment to the tax decree, the League, with the signature of Matteo Salvini, has returned to the office with the flat tax, asking for financing to the detriment of the pentastellato income of citizenship. The first to sound the alarm about home bonuses were the Confederations of craftsmen.

The hitch is all bureaucratic because the anti-fraud dl adds two steps necessary to obtain the discounts on the invoice or to transfer the credits to intermediaries. The first is the requirement of a compliance visa – issued by accountants and Cafs – for all building bonuses, and not just for the 110% Superbonus, as it has been until now. The second is the obligation to “certify the adequacy of expenses” for all interventions without any cost limit. “Incomprehensible” according to Confartigianato Imprese, CNA and Casartigiani, because to replace a simple boiler or even just a window, the new burden risks being more expensive than the tax benefit. Moreover, it is not yet clear who will have to issue the sworn statement and what content it will have to have.

While the Revenue Agency formalized the temporary impossibility of transmitting communications for the sale and discount on the invoice, ensuring that it had started the “extraordinary maintenance work for the adaptation to the new regulatory provisions”, the policy began to agitate to defend the very popular discounts, asking the Government to account for the confusion that has arisen. “If we do not open a serious reflection on the recent interventions relating to the Superbonus 110%, we run the serious risk of generating a chaotic situation such as to nullify the effects of the extension that the M5s strongly wanted”, said the deputies Riccardo Fraccaro, Luca Sut and Patrizia Terzoni. The fears of a restriction on access to benefits for renovations are however already a reality in the 2022 maneuver, where the number of owners of single-family houses who can access the Superbonus drops by a third. This is due to the new income ceiling (Isee up to 25 thousand euros) expected from next year. The super-discount, extended but in a revised version and corrected in the maneuver, will cost just over 14 billion from 2022 to 2037. Meanwhile, while the maneuver arrives in the Senate from where the budget session will start next week, the League tries to reintroduce the flat tax for fees or revenues over 65 thousand euros and up to 100 thousand.

The proposal is in one of the amendments to the tax bill, with the leader Matteo Salvini being the first signatory. The amendment estimates charges of 110 million for 2022, 1.13 billion for 2023 and 860 million from 2024, which “is provided by means of a corresponding reduction in the allocation of the fund for citizenship income”. The Democratic Party instead asks to exempt some of the Church buildings mentioned in the Lateran pacts from the payment of the Tari, from the Roman basilicas to the papal palace of Castel Gandolfo. Just as Italia Viva instead proposes to collect the same Tari in the bill, tracing the mechanism of the Rai fee, in favor of municipal budgets and to exempt from the same tax the activities affected by Covid.