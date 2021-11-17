home bonus procedure guide

For the home bonus (restructuring, ordinary eco-bonus, façade bonus, etc.) the legislator, in order to combat abuses in the context of tax concessions, has introduced new features with decree-law no. 157 of 2021, in the event of an option for the discount on the invoice or credit transfer.

The same decree, in the area superbonus 110%, has extended the obligation of the compliance visa also in the hypothesis of use of the benefit in the form of a tax deduction (see also Superbonus 110% compliance visa, the novelties of the decree against fraud).

The news of the decree against fraud

The home bonuses can be enjoyed, currently and also for the next few years (budget law 2022), as an alternative to the tax deduction, as:

discount on invoice , by the company carrying out the work, which in turn recovers the consideration in the form of a tax credit that it can use as compensation or further transfer to third parties

, by the company carrying out the work, which in turn recovers the consideration in the form of a tax credit that it can use as compensation or further transfer to third parties credit assignment, to third parties, including the company carrying out the work itself and including credit and financial institutions. The transferee (ie whoever acquires the credit) will be able to use it in offsetting or transfer it further.

Already before decree-law 157 of 2021, the option for the discount or credit transfer, in the context of superbonus 110% required the obligation to acquire the compliance visa. The aforementioned decree has extended, from 12 November 2021, this obligation now also in case of use in the form of a tax deduction in the income tax return. Nothing changes, however, regarding the certification of the qualified technician, which continues to be necessary regardless of how the bonus 110 is used.

The same decree – law also brings news for other home bonuses other than 110 (renovation, facades, etc.

), also extending here, the obligation of compliance visa andsworn statement certifying the fairness of prices. The visa and certification, however, will only be used in the case of an option for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer (and not also, therefore, in cases of use as a tax deduction).

The steps of the discount on the invoice for home bonuses

In the event that you were to decide for the discount on the invoice, therefore, the first thing to do is to ask the company carrying out the work whether it is willing to grant this discount. Where the company gives a positive answer, the discount will be equal to the deduction due (except in the case of 110% where the discount cannot exceed 100% of the invoiced expense).

Once the company has given the green light, the second step is to find who issues the compliance visa (accountant, labor consultant, CAF, auditors, etc.) and the certification (surveyor, engineer, architect, etc.).

Third step, is to communicate the option to the Revenue Agency, this fulfillment must be performed by March 16 of the year following the incurring of the expense (see also Assignment of the bonus home credit: who sends the communication the accountant or the taxpayer?).

Finally, remember that the payment of the expense invoice (i.e. what remains after the discount has been applied) must be made by speaking transfer, i.e. the one from which they result:

reason for payment

data of the beneficiary of the home bonus

tax data of the company benefiting from the transfer itself.

