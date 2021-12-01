Home bonus, for thecertification of price congruity no SAL is required and neither is the declaration of completion of works.

For the purpose of exercising the options for the credit assignment and it discount on invoice however, it is necessary that the sustaining of the expenditure finds at least an economic justification relative to thework beginning.

This is one of the clarifications provided by theRevenue Agency with the circular no. 16 / E of 29 November 2021, which highlights the possibility for qualified technicians to certify the respect for the fairness of prices in relation to works that have started but not yet concluded.

A certificate ex ante which differentiates the rules for ordinary house bonuses from those relating to the 110 percent super bonus.

Home bonus, proof of congruity for work at least started

Also for home bonuses other than the superbonus, the anti-fraud decree n. 157/2021 has established the obligation to endorsement of conformity and certification of congruity of the expenses for access to the credit assignment and at discount on invoice.

As indicated by the Revenue Agency in circular letter no. 16 / E of 29 November 2021, the sworn statement issued by the qualified technicians must certify the appropriateness of the expenditure incurred, taking into account the type of work carried out as described on the expense documents or in the specifications.

The certification must therefore ensure that, in carrying out the work, the maximum limit of eligible costs by type of intervention, taking into account the individual elements that make it up and the project as a whole.

The circular, with which the first clarifications are provided on the new obligations linked to the options for the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice for home bonuses, highlights the possibility to act preventively.

Specifically, for the building bonuses other than the superbonus, the certification necessary to exercise the two options can also be issued in the absence of a progress report and of declaration of completion of works.

A finding that derives from the absence of a specific indication in the rules governing tax concessions, unlike the provisions of article 119, paragraph 13 bis of the Relaunch decree in relation to the 110 percent super bonus.

Rules soft which, however, must be crossed with the provisions of the anti-fraud decree n. 157/2021, issued to combat fraudulent phenomena regarding the assignment of credits in the construction sector.

For the home bonus ordinary, then specifies the Revenue Agency,

“the incurring of an expense finds an economic justification only in relation to an execution, even if partial, of works“.

The certificate of appropriateness of the expenditure is therefore unrelated to the achievement of a SAL and from the end of the works, but it will be necessary that the intervention has at least begun.

Professionals called upon to certify compliance with the price lists will then be able to make one preventive verification (and binding for the taxpayer), but it will be necessary that the works are at least started.

Home bonus, proof of congruity pending the MITE price list

The decree provides for the issuing of a specific price list by the Ministry of Ecological Transition but, in the meantime, it will be possible to refer to the prices indicated by the autonomous regions and provinces, to the official or local price lists of the Chambers of Commerce or, failing that, to the expected market values ​​based on the place where the intervention is carried out.

This is a further aspect addressed by the Revenue Agency, which in circular letter no. 16 / E focuses on the criteria provided on a case-by-case basis for the purposes of fairness for the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice.

For the interventions of energy requalification, it will be necessary to refer to the Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020 for works starting from 6 October 2021. For those started previously, reference must instead be made to the residual criteria indicated by paragraph 13-bis of article 119 of the Relaunch Decree already above, which will also apply to works other than those of energy requalification and those of reducing the seismic risk.

On the other hand, no certification of congruity is required for the purchase of anti-seismic houses, considering that the benefit due is calculated on the basis of the price of the single real estate unit resulting in the public deed of sale and not the expenses incurred by the company.

With regard to the form of the certificate, if a specific model is not present, it will be possible to prepare it in free form but must in any case report theawareness raising from the criminal penalties applied in case of false declarations, formation and use of false documents, and of the forfeiture of benefits consequent to provisions issued on the basis of untruthful declarations, pursuant to articles 75 and 76 of the decree of the President of the Republic no. 445.