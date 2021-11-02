Home bonus, Superbonus extended (but other concessions are reduced). What changes for those who renovate

The cut of home renovations

From the drawing by Budget Law 2022 comes a clear cut to home bonuses. In particular, two cuts appear to be confirmed that will greatly limit the use of bonuses in the coming years: failure to renew the possibility of resorting to a discount on the invoice or credit transfer, except for the works covered by the Superbonus 110%, the weakening of the facades bonus, which is extended only for 2022 and to the extent reduced by 60%. But let’s go in order.

