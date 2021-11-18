Home bonus, that’s why credit transfer is not convenient for small jobs

The extension of the obligation of the compliance visa andsworn statement even in the hypothesis of the option for the transfer of credit and discount on invoices as part of the other home bonuses other than the 110% super bonus, the option itself may not make it more convenient in the face of small-scale jobs, making the taxpayer lean towards the choice of tax deduction in the tax return.

We explain why.

The discount on the invoice and the credit transfer

In view of the home bonuses (renovation bonus, facade bonus, ordinary eco-bonus, etc.) the legislator, for 2020 and 2021 expenses, has admitted the possibility of opting, in place of the tax deduction, for:

the discount on invoice , by the company executing the works, which then recovers the consideration in the form of a tax credit, which it can use in compensation or transfer to third parties

, by the company executing the works, which then recovers the consideration in the form of a tax credit, which it can use in compensation or transfer to third parties there credit assignment to third parties, including the same company carrying out the works and including credit and financial institutions. The transferee (i.e. whoever acquires the credit) can further transfer it to third parties or use it as compensation.

The house bonuses will be extended until 2024 by the budget law 2022, as well as the possibility of opting for a discount or sale will also be extended.

Even in the 110% bonus area, there is the possibility of opting.

Conformity and sworn certification

The regulation on the 110% super bonus, as introduced, provides that, in the event of an option for discount or sale, it is necessary to acquire the compliance visa.

Furthermore, in the event that the object of the works are energy redevelopment or anti-seismic interventions, certification by a qualified technician is also required (this regardless of whether the bonus is used as a deduction, discount or transfer).

No visa and no certification, however, the legislation required for other home bonuses other than 110%.

What changes with the anti-fraud decree for the assignment of credit and discount on the invoice

Now, with the intent of fight fraud in the field of tax breaks that have emerged in recent months in the field of tax bonuses for house work, the legislator has issued the decree – law no. 157 of 2021, with which:

has extended the obligation to acquire the compliance visa and the sworn statement certifying the adequacy of the costs of the work, even in the event that you opt for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer in the face of tax bonuses on the house other than 110%

and the certifying the adequacy of the costs of the work, even in the event that you opt for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer in the face of tax bonuses on the house other than 110% moreover, it extends the visa requirement even if you decide to enjoy the 110% superbonus in the form of the tax deduction in the tax return (except in the case in which the return is presented directly by the taxpayer or through a withholding agent).

The cost is not expected

The extension of the obligation to acquire the compliance visa and the certification certifying the adequacy of the expenses for the works, even in the event that one opts for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer for tax bonuses on the home other than 110%, could have the consequence of not making it so convenient to opt for jobs that involve a modest expense.

In fact, acquiring a visa for compliance and sworn certification means supporting additional costs compared to those budgeted. The professional who is called to issue the visa and the technician chosen for the certification will certainly require a fee for their activity. A practical example helps us to understand.

Example Renovation works for 2,500 euros are assumed. The works are among those admitted to the restructuring bonus (50% deduction). Opting for the transfer of credit or the discount on the invoice would mean immediately recovering 50% of the expense, therefore, 1,250 euros. However, this sum must also be considered net of the fees requested by professionals for the visa and certification. Assuming a fee of 250 euros for each, it means a net recovery of expenditure of 750 euros (1,250 – 500).

Where, on the other hand, the taxpayer leans towards the tax deduction in return of income, it is true that it will have to wait 10 years to recover the expense (the restructuring bonus is enjoyed in 10 annual installments of the same amount), but will not suffer the aforementioned loss.

