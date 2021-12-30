Home bonus, come in Budget Law 2022 the measures envisaged under the credit assignment from the anti-fraud decree, with some important ones Announcements.

The text of the law decree n. 157/2021, containing new measures to combat construction fraud, has been transfused into the 2022 Budget Law. changes made in the Senate however, in some cases, they have lightened the rules and formalities necessary for the assignment of the credit.

It will not be necessary affixing the compliance visa and thecertification of congruity for the sale of home bonuses other than the superbonus in two cases: for i small works, up to 10,000 euros, and for the works in free building.

In all other cases, the expenses incurred for obtaining the visa and certification will be deductible, according to the rate of the bonus received.

We therefore analyze the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law regarding the assignment of credit relating to home bonuses.

Home bonus, the news of the 2022 Budget Law on the assignment of credit

At the multi-year extension of the renovation bonus, ofecononus, he was born in mobile bonuses (whose spending ceiling returns to 10,000 euros for 2022) and upon confirmation of the possibility of opting for the assignment of the credit and the discount on the invoice, the Budget Law 2022 combines important corrective measures to the measures provided for by the anti-fraud decree.

These are the innovations contained in the paragraph 29, article 1, of the text of the Maneuver modified by the Senate.

The law decree n. 157/2021, which extended the obligations of endorsement of conformity and certification of adequacy also ai house bonuses other than the superbonus, is “softened” for some types of interventions.

It will not be necessary to have a compliance visa and, likewise, thecertification of qualified technicians about the fairness of the prices for the works classified in free building, pursuant to Article 6 of the Consolidated Building Act (Presidential Decree No. 380/2021), the MIT decree of 2 March 2018, containing the Glossary of Free Construction), and regional legislation.

For works for which there is therefore no requirement for authorization by the Municipality, the possibility of transfer the accrued tax credit or benefit from the discount on the invoice it does not require a preventive document check by the professional, called to affix the approval of conformity, and in parallel it will not be necessary to ascertain compliance with the price fairness requirement.

Same rule also for the small works: for interventions on single buildings or condominiums of total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, the Budget Law 2022 cancels the double obligation. Works falling within the bonus facades.

These are the two hypotheses for which the new paragraph 1-ter, article 121 of the Relaunch decree will not apply.

In all other cases, including for the assignment of credit relating to ordinary home bonuses, the obligation to obtain a compliance visa and certification of price adequacy remains confirmed.

In particular, these are the interventions:

recovery of the building stock and energy efficiency;

for the adoption of anti-seismic measures (so-called sismabonus);

recovery or restoration of the facade of existing buildings (so-called bonus facades);

for the installation of photovoltaic systems and columns for recharging electric vehicles (referred to in paragraph 2 of article 121).

Home bonus 2022, also deduction for expenses related to visas and sworn translations

The confirmation of the new obligations provided for by the anti-fraud decree, now transfused into the Budget Law 2022, is accompanied by a second novelty of relief.

Also for the house bonuses other than the superbonus, the expenses incurred for obtaining the compliance visa and the certification of fairness of the prices will be deductible, according to the rate of benefit used.

Therefore, if you intend to benefit from the assignment of the credit for the restructuring bonus, the visa and certification costs incurred by the taxpayer will be 50 percent deductible.

Likewise, for works admitted to the ordinary eco-bonus, they will be discounted according to the specific rate applied to the intervention carried out, up to 85 percent for condominium works.

During the changes made in the Senate it was also provided that among the interventions for which it will be possible to opt for the credit assignment and for it discount on invoice also include those of recovery of the building heritage aimed at the construction of garages or appurtenant parking spaces also in common ownership.