Home bonus, this is how the calendar of works and sales changes

The fourth change to the rules for the sale of home bonuses is on the way in less than four months. After the squeeze of the Anti-fraud decree (12 November), the Budget law (1 January) and the stop to multiple sales with the Sostegni-ter decree (17 February), another intervention is now envisaged to avoid the blocking of the market and of construction sites.

A tax credit tracking system is being studied, to be combined with the selective release of sales subsequent to the first. The objective indicated by the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, is “to restart the market, but in a safer way”. In other words, avoiding the repetition of record-breaking fraud, with over 4 billion euros of suspected credits out of 38.4 billion sales communicated to the Inland Revenue as of 31 December last.

While waiting for the new rules to be put in black and white – and become operational – we have to deal with a calendar of bonuses that has gradually become complicated. And in which the timing for the transfer of tax credits intersect with the deadlines of the various concessions

Different times, different rules

We take a small expense of 8 thousand euros – deductible at 50% – for the repair and compliance of the boiler room in the condominium, carried out before the system is switched on. If it was invoiced and paid by 11 November – and if by that date the administrator had already stipulated the transfer with the bank – it can still be transferred without formalities, even today. If, on the other hand, the agreement with the bank was signed from 12 November onwards, then the situation changes: those who communicated the sale by 31 December needed the certification of the adequacy of the expenditure and the approval of compliance; those who have waited can send without certification or visa from last February 4th until April 7th (the deductible for small interventions introduced by the maneuver, in fact, is in force since January 1st, but the Inland Revenue only opened after a month the simplified sending channel, extending the original deadline of March 16 to 7 April).

Furthermore, to all these hypotheses, the prohibition of transfers subsequent to the first dictated by the Dl Sostegni-ter applies: therefore, from next Thursday (February 17), the 50% tax credit on our 8 thousand euros can be transferred again a time, regardless of the number of sales already made. The same date applies to all bonuses – including 110% – with the sole exception of the new 75% deduction against architectural barriers: here, the stop to multiple sales starts on 7 March. All while waiting to know the details of the “selective” release announced last Friday by Prime Minister Mario Draghi: a limited number of additional sales between qualified operators (banks and financial intermediaries) could once again be allowed.