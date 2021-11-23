Home bonuses and inflated price fraud: the risks and how to protect the condominium

1 – the deviation from the Dei price list or from the other possible references is hardly justifiable, even if perhaps for the moment the Sals are in place but the balance is at risk; it is worth trying to deal with the company or the general contractor to reduce it to the right measures, thus redetermining the contract, which must be approved again in a condominium assembly;

2 – everything is reasonably within the limits and therefore condominiums and administrators can rest assured.

The discussion, prudently, however, should also concern the superbonus, if there are opaque areas in the budget.

The great renunciation

If the works have not yet started, the results of the checks may still lead to a rethinking. But this, considering that probably a series of professionals have already produced feasibility studies, town planning checks or even projects, certainly implies an expense. And the consequences of withdrawing from the contract must be evaluated: if there is no amicable solution, the costs could prove heavy, given the fact that the work is not done.

The risks

For the condominiums, however, in case of controls, the risks, as illustrated in these pages, are there. They start from the general assumption of the possibility, for the Revenue, of revoking the benefit and requesting the transferred tax amount from the transferor. The Agency recovers from the condominium-client (the condominium has no legal personality nor the administrator corresponds to a managing director of a company) the deduction not due, the penalties of 30% and interest. The hypothesis, then, of a revenge on the company or on the general contractor it could turn out to be utopian, given that it is precisely the not very serious companies, ready to vanish into thin air, to inflate tenders.