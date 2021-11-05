Home burglaries in Giovinazzo. A suspicious Audi A3 in the viewfinder

(the crime that more than any other directly affects the perception of citizens, because it makes us feel weak and above all defenseless when we are hit), one successful and one attempted in a few days. But one common denominator, a ‘black with three masked thieves on board.

Not alarming numbers, mind you. The successful coup was that of Giovinazzo, in an apartment in vico I via Napoli (to be tempting as always gold jewelry, jewelry and cash, ed.), while the failed one had a house in Terlizzi, in via Siena, near the post office: in this case, the bandits tried to sneak inside unaware that the owners were in the house. Once discovered, they fled empty-handed through the adjacent streets.

The tam tam, meanwhile, reached the pages of popular social networks in a few moments, while i Carabinieri (the episode of Giovinazzo, which took place on 28 October last, was reported, that of Terlizzi only reported, ed.), who investigate in the strictest secrecy, set out on the trail of the three thieves, reckless and equipped with every burglary tool , escaped aboard aAudi A3 black in color, on which the attentions of the military have concentrated, certain that it is always the same criminals.

According to the citizens-sentinels, the car moves at nightfall, especially in the suburbs. On board there would be three people well wrapped up to avoid being recognized (anti Covid-19 mask on the face and a hat on the head, nda) who would prefer apartments on the ground floor overlooking the street (acting on the ground floor, criminals can take advantage of a safe and quick escape route, ed) and on the first floor, those where accessibility is particularly easy.

The modus operandi, however, would be very rudimentary: the technique, in fact, is that of bumping, which is used to forcibly open the entrance doors through a piece of iron, a screwdriver, a pick or a crowbar, the classic tool that allows you to break in dated doors and windows, especially on the ground floor. Investigations are also underway with the help of video surveillance images that could have immortalized the passage of the suspicious car.

THE Carabinierimeanwhile, once the citizens’ reports have been received, they have increased the usual patrols on the territory, especially in the evening hours and in the peripheral and residential areas. Furthermore, the cooperation of citizens is necessary. Very often enough a simple report to prevent a theft.