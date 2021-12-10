Home care, new study confirms that it works

The retrospective study on the outcomes and hospitalization rates of patients in Italy with confirmed early diagnosis of Covid-19 has just been made available in preview by the peer-reviewed journal “Medical Science Monitor” treated at home within 3 days or after 3 days of symptom onset with prescription medications and non-prescription between November 2020 and August 2021.

Medical records from a cohort of 158 Italian patients with early Covid-19 treated at home. Treatments consisted of indomethacin, low-dose aspirin, omeprazole and a flavonoid-based dietary supplement, plus azithromycin, low molecular weight heparin, and betamethasone as needed. The association of timeliness of treatment and clinical variables with symptom duration and risk of hospitalization was assessed by logistic regression. The first signature of the work is that of the professor Serafino Fazio, member of the Scientific Council of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, former professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Naples.

The co-authors are Paolo Bellavite (former professor of General Pathology at the Universities of Verona and NgoziBurundi), Elisabetta Zanolin (Department of Diagnostics and Public Health of the University of Verona), Peter A. Mc McCullough (Department of Cardiology, Truth for Health Foundation, Tucson, AZ, USA) who signed the therapeutic scheme of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, Sergio Pandolfi (Neurosurgeon – Ozonotherapist, Professor at the II level Master in oxygen-ozone therapy University of Pavia) and Flora Affuso (researcher independent).

The patients were divided into two groups: group 1 (n = 85) consisted of patients who came to their doctor promptly and were treated as soon as possible (before 72 hours after the onset of symptoms), while group 2 (n = 73) is made up of patients who delayed referral to the doctor and in whom therapy was therefore started after 72 hours from the onset of symptoms. Clinical severity at initiation of treatment was similar in the two groups. In group 1, the duration of symptoms was shorter than in group 2 (median six days versus 13 days, P <0.001) and no hospitalizations occurred, compared to 19.18% of hospitalizations in group 2. In group 1 only one patient developed changes on the chest radiograph and 2 patients experienced an increase in D-dimer levels (parameter of intravascular coagulation), compared to 30 and 22 patients, respectively, in group 2.

The main factor that determined the duration of symptoms and the risk of hospitalization was the delay in initiating patient management (P <0.001). Regression analyzes showed that the risk of worsening, requiring hospitalization, increases approximately 4-fold for each day of delay in initiating therapy. This real world study of patients in the community showed that Early diagnosis and rapid management of supportive patients have reduced the severity of Covid-19 and lowered the hospitalization rate.

Carlo Toto, December 10, 2021