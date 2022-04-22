Home cinema for the weekend? Here are 10 suggestions from a movie critic to watch on Netflix

Without much preamble, here we detail 10 options to watch movies at home on the Netflix platform, on the weekend. This is the second installment, the first was published last week.

The list was compiled by Chilean film critic and writer Gonzalo Frías.

1.Mother (2020)

Warning: Unhinged. From the director of Requiem for a Dream. Javier Bardem poet, Jennifer Lawrence the Mother; Trash or masterpiece? Phew. Just Mother!

2. Setback (2016):

It has you hooked and in tension until the end and with a face of «What the hell?!» A successful businessman, unfaithful, is arrested by the police. He is the only one to blame for killing his lover. He intrigues, twists and more surprises. With Mario Casas. Very entertaining.

3. Akira (1988):

Summit work of anime, nothing was ever the same. He raised Otomo to Olympus. Without Akira, there is no Matrix, and many dystopian worlds of cinema are influenced by this film. They say that Jodorowsky advised Otomo about the ending during a night of drinks.

4.A shadow in my eye (2022):

The suffering of this Danish film can break you. Later I understood, it’s heartbreaking because it can’t be any other way. To appreciate hope, empathy and humanity in dark times. It reflects a real event that occurred in Copenhagen in World War II.

5.Amanda Knox (2016):

Shocking documentary that drowns in the massive catalog of true crimes on Netflix. This investigation of the brutal murder of a student is a fascinating look at the toxic things that influence beyond the evidence.

6.Night in paradise (2021):

Slow-paced but explosive South Korean mafia epic, blood will splatter on you in this showdown between rival gangsters who kill each other in a war to determine who will rule over the bones. With the amazing Korean stamp. Intense is to say little.

7. Rush (2013):

One of the best and most neglected of the last decade. It should be recommended as it deserves. Sports biographical story focused on the rivalry between the British James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda in F1. Excellent Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl! It moves.

8.About Time (2013):

There is no more beautiful movie in the world. You will never know when your last day with someone is. With Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams and a huge Bill Nighy. The most beautiful time travel movie.

9. Big Fish and begonia (2018):

If you like Ghibli, this Chinese animated film is not far behind. What a feeling when mythology, nature, spirits and humanity merge and absorb you in such a way! Enjoy with family. Instead of losing it, lose yourself in it.

10.The Disciple (2021):

It appeared without fanfare or press. She awarded in Venice, with the magical sitar, a mysterious guru and the atmosphere of Bombay. Beautiful and tough, she follows the apprenticeship of a tradition-obsessed musician. Producer Alfonso Cuarón (Rome)

